Boston Scientific (BSX) stock rose over 2% on Monday after Leerink initiated coverage of the shares with an ‘Outperform’ rating and a $118 price target.

The new target represents an upside of over 18% from the stock’s closing price of $99.74 on Friday.

Analyst Mike Kratky noted that Boston Scientific's top-tier, double-digit topline and earnings per share growth profile, along with its track record of commercial execution, have helped make it one of the most well-regarded companies in the medical technology space.

The stock has also been a juggernaut over the past decade and seemingly remains a consensus long, Leerink added.

The analyst sees the company’s Farapulse system and Watchman device likely driving further upside despite lofty expectations based on its study of the atrial fibrillation market.

In Leerink's view, Boston Scientific's commitment to investing in innovation through accretive mergers and acquisitions over the past few years should help support its durable above-market growth on a longer-term basis.

Last month, Boston Scientific announced that it is discontinuing worldwide sales of the Acurate neo2 and Acurate Prime Aortic Valve Systems and will no longer pursue approval for Acurate in the U.S. or other geographies, receiving applause from brokerages including Citi and Barclays.

The company said in a regulatory filing that the decision was made in light of increased clinical and regulatory requirements to maintain regulatory approvals in global markets and to obtain approvals in new regions.

The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share (EPS), excluding certain charges, to be $2.87 to $2.94 per share. Net sales for the full year is expected to grow by 15% to 17% compared to 2024.

For the second quarter, the company estimates adjusted EPS, excluding certain charges, of $0.71 to $0.73, and net sales growth of between 17.5% and 19.5%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BSX stayed unmoved within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

BSX's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:55 p.m. ET on June 16, 2025



BSX stock is up by over 14% this year and by about 34% over the past 12 months.

