L&T Finance has attracted renewed analyst interest, with an analyst recommending a positional buy amid strong support levels and improving momentum.

L&T Finance is back in the spotlight as steady fundamentals and a compelling technical setup signals an upswing. The stock has gained 7% in the last one week.

Sameer Pande, a SEBI-registered analyst, pointed to rising strength in the stock’s weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI), which now hovers above 60 — a signal of building bullish momentum.

On longer timeframes, L&T Finance appears well-supported in the ₹150–₹145 range, with a deeper cushion around ₹120–₹125. Resistance, he noted, lies at the ₹200–₹210 zone.

Based on this technical construct, he initiated a positional buy between ₹170 and ₹150, setting a stop-loss at ₹120 (on a closing basis) and eyeing medium-term targets of ₹220 and ₹240 within a 4–6 month horizon.

Backing this bullish sentiment are the company’s recent financials and structural shifts.

As highlighted in a Anand Rathi report dated April 27, L&T Finance reported a 15% growth in fourth-quarter consolidated net profit, underpinned by rising retail loans and well-contained provisions.

With a sharper focus on secured retail lending in urban and SME finance, the company has already surpassed its FY26 goal of 90% retail asset share.

The brokerage notes that L&T Finance’s technology-led underwriting and operating efficiency improvements are paying off, as seen in the declining cost-to-assets ratio and healthy return ratios. Anand Rathi too values the stock at ₹220.

Risks such as higher slippages and softer disbursements remain, but for now, both technical and fundamental indicators appear to be aligning in L&T Finance’s favor.

L&T Finance shares gained 30% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com. <



Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the company’s name as L&T Finance Holdings in the lede; the correct name is L&T Finance. The error has been corrected.<