Kura Sushi Stock Up Pre-Market Ahead Of Q1 Earnings: Retail's Extremely Bullish

Shares of Kura Sushi USA Inc. ($KRUS) were up 1.15% in pre-market trading on Tuesday ahead of the company’s earnings, lifting retail sentiment.

Kura Sushi is due to release its fiscal first quarter 2025 financial results after the bell on Tuesday.

Wall Street analysts expect the company to post a loss per share of $0.21 on revenues of $61.67 million.

The company beat revenue estimates three out of four times in the last four quarters, according to Stocktwits data. It missed estimates on EPS in the most recent four quarters, according to Stocktwits data.

Retail sentiment on Stockwits was ‘extremely bullish’ compared to neutral a week ago. Message volumes climbed into the ‘extremely high’ zone.

KRUS sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 7

Recently, Piper Sandler raised the firm's price target to $99 from $98 with an ‘Overweight’ rating, The Fly.com reported. According to the firm, 2024 was volatile for Kura from a share price perspective, along with a challenging macroeconomic background and declining same-store sales. The firm, however, noted the recovery in the company’s stock from the summer and its successful primary equity raise.

For its fourth quarter, its total sales stood at $66 million, compared to $54.9 million in the prior year period, increasing 20.18% year-over-year.

Its comparable restaurant sales decreased by 3.1% compared to the prior-year period. While its restaurant-level operating profit margin stood at 20.9%, down from 24.4% in the prior-year quarter. The company also opened one new restaurant in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024.

Kura Sushi operates a Japanese restaurant concept with 70 locations across 20 states and Washington DC. It is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 550 restaurants.

Kura Sushi stock is up 9.71% year-to-date.

