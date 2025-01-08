Kura Sushi Stock In Spotlight After Q1 Earnings: Retail Mood Slips

Its comparable restaurant sales increased 1.8% as compared to the same period in 2024.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA Inc. ($KRUS) were down 3% on Wednesday morning despite the company reporting better-than-expected earnings, as retail sentiment also slipped.

The company posted loss per share of $0.08 on revenues of $64.46 million, beating analyst estimates. That compares to the loss per share of $0.21 on $61.67 million that Wall Street analysts had quoted, according to Stocktwits data.

Its comparable restaurant sales increased 1.8% as compared to the same period in 2024. While its operating loss stood at $1.5 million, compared to an operating loss of $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2024.

“Our fiscal year is off to an excellent start, and we’re very encouraged to see that our comps have returned to positive territory,” Hajime Uba, president and CEO, said in a statement.

“Our new openings are exceeding expectations and have us even more excited about Kura’s ultimate opportunity in the U.S. Adjusted EBITDA margins have achieved an all-time high for a fiscal first quarter, thanks to companywide efforts to control costs,” he added.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits inched down to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish.’ Message volumes were in the ‘extremely high’ zone.

KRUS sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 8 as of 8:45 am ET

For the full fiscal year of 2025, the company reiterated its annual guidance of total sales expected between $275 million and $279 million. That is at the higher end of the consensus analyst estimates of $279 million, according to Stocktwits data.

The company plans to open 14 new restaurants, with average net capital expenditures per unit of approximately $2.5 million and general and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales of about 13.5%.

Kura Sushi operates a Japanese restaurant concept with 70 locations across 20 states and Washington D.C. It is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 550 restaurants.

Kura Sushi stock is up 1.99% year-to-date.

