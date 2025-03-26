user
user

Kroger Countersues Albertsons Over Merger Breakdown, Citing 'Misguided' Campaign — Retail Sentiment Perks Up

The alleged misconduct, Kroger said, included Morris's “secret communications” with C&S's CEO and others to advance Albertsons's strategy.

Kroger Countersues Albertsons Over Merger Breakdown, Citing 'Misguided' Campaign — Retail Sentiment Perks Up
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 26, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

The alleged misconduct, Kroger said, included Morris's “secret communications” with C&S's CEO and others to advance Albertsons's strategy.

Shares of Kroger slipped more than 1% on Tuesday after the grocery chain reportedly filed a counter lawsuit against fellow grocer Albertsons, with retail sentiment staying bullish.

Kroger was slapped with a lawsuit by Albertsons late last year after its $25 billion merger collapsed due to regulatory hurdles.

Kroger alleged in court that while it was working "diligently" toward sealing the merger, Albertsons, along with divestiture buyer C&S Wholesale Grocers, was pursuing its own regulatory strategy through a "secret and misguided campaign."

“Albertsons's misconduct shockingly came to light in the middle of the antitrust trials under government cross examination of Susan Morris, Albertsons's recently promoted CEO designate,” the company said in the statement. 

The alleged misconduct, Kroger said, included Morris's “secret communications” with C&S's CEO and others to advance Albertsons's strategy. 

That resulted in C&S criticizing the divestiture package it had voluntarily agreed, ultimately causing regulators to believe that C&S was an inadequate divestiture buyer. 

Kroger has also claimed that Albertsons is not entitled to the $600 million termination fee under the terms of the parties' merger agreement, nor any other damages.

After the lawsuit, Albertsons maintains that it is “steadfastly committed” to the merger and that “Kroger did not hold up its end of the bargain,” Grocery Dive reported citing a spokesperson.
Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a week ago. Message volume turned ‘extremely low.’

Earlier this month, Kroger’s former chairman and CEO, Rodney McMullen, was ousted following a board investigation connected to his personal conduct that the company said was unrelated to the business.

Kroger's most recent quarterly earnings per share came in at  $1.14, better than the estimate of $1.11. Revenue stood at $34.3 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $34.67 billion.

Kroger stock is up 5% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Gains After-Hours On Q4 Profit Rise, Retail Sentiment Spikes To 1-Year High

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Gains After-Hours On Q4 Profit Rise, Retail Sentiment Spikes To 1-Year High

Worthington Enterprises Stock Rises After Upbeat Q3 Profit, Retail Sentiment Flips To Bullish

Worthington Enterprises Stock Rises After Upbeat Q3 Profit, Retail Sentiment Flips To Bullish

PVH Corp Falls After Citi, Telsey Cut Price Targets Ahead Of Q4 Print: Retail Mood Bearish

PVH Corp Falls After Citi, Telsey Cut Price Targets Ahead Of Q4 Print: Retail Mood Bearish

Phillips 66 In Focus After Elliott Moves To Court Over Board Elections, Retail’s Yet To Notice

Phillips 66 In Focus After Elliott Moves To Court Over Board Elections, Retail’s Yet To Notice

Paysign Stock Rises After-Hours On Q4 Revenue Beat, Upbeat 2025 Forecast: Retail’s Elated

Paysign Stock Rises After-Hours On Q4 Revenue Beat, Upbeat 2025 Forecast: Retail’s Elated

Recent Stories

Karni Sena vandalizes SP MP Ramjilal Suman's residence over Rana Sanga remark; WATCH violent clash with cops ddr

Karni Sena vandalizes SP MP Ramjilal Suman's residence over Rana Sanga remark; WATCH violent clash with cops

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Gains After-Hours On Q4 Profit Rise, Retail Sentiment Spikes To 1-Year High

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Gains After-Hours On Q4 Profit Rise, Retail Sentiment Spikes To 1-Year High

Worthington Enterprises Stock Rises After Upbeat Q3 Profit, Retail Sentiment Flips To Bullish

Worthington Enterprises Stock Rises After Upbeat Q3 Profit, Retail Sentiment Flips To Bullish

PVH Corp Falls After Citi, Telsey Cut Price Targets Ahead Of Q4 Print: Retail Mood Bearish

PVH Corp Falls After Citi, Telsey Cut Price Targets Ahead Of Q4 Print: Retail Mood Bearish

Phillips 66 In Focus After Elliott Moves To Court Over Board Elections, Retail’s Yet To Notice

Phillips 66 In Focus After Elliott Moves To Court Over Board Elections, Retail’s Yet To Notice

Recent Videos

Odisha: Congress Workers Continue Protests After Suspension Of MLAs, Allege Assault Of Leaders

Odisha: Congress Workers Continue Protests After Suspension Of MLAs, Allege Assault Of Leaders

Video Icon
Argentina vs Brazil Highlights: Argentina Crushes Brazil 4-1 in FIFA 2026 Qualifier

Argentina vs Brazil Highlights: Argentina Crushes Brazil 4-1 in FIFA 2026 Qualifier

Video Icon
Thudarum Trailer OUT: Mohanlal and Shobana Reunite After 15 YEARS in Gripping Crime Drama

Thudarum Trailer OUT: Mohanlal and Shobana Reunite After 15 YEARS in Gripping Crime Drama

Video Icon
'Why Big Roads Being Constructed in Bihar?', 'Water Will be More Expensive than Petrol'

'Why Big Roads Being Constructed in Bihar?', 'Water Will be More Expensive than Petrol'

Video Icon
Tamil Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away at 48 – Huge Loss to Cinema

Tamil Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away at 48 – Huge Loss to Cinema

Video Icon