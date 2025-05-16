The new 15,000 positions include cashiers, baggers, deli bakery clerks, pharmacy technicians, and delivery drivers.

Kroger Co (KR) shares rose 2.4% on Thursday, after the supermarket announced massive hiring plans.

The largest grocery chain in the U.S. said it will hire 15,000 workers for roles that improve customer experience. The positions include cashiers, baggers, deli bakery clerks, pharmacy technicians, and delivery drivers.

Kroger operates more than 2,700 stores.

The expansion comes as the company tries to move on after a failed merger with rival Albertsons (ACI).

Kroger and Albertsons called off their $25 billion merger in December after the U.S. courts blocked it. Since then, Albertsons has sued Kroger over the termination fee, alleging breach of contract – claims Kroger has countered with its own legal action.

The development comes as retailers face pressure from President Donald Trump's tariffs. Walmart said on Thursday that consumers should expect higher prices for everything from bananas to car seats.

In the last quarter, which ended Feb. 1, Kroger's sales fell about 7% to $34 billion, below what Wall Street analysts were expecting, and its profit fell 14%.

Kroger is also looking for a new CEO after Rodney McMullen, who had been at the helm since 2014, abruptly resigned in March following a board investigation into his conduct.

The company had shared limited details on McMullen's resignation.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment rose higher in the 'bullish' territory, although message volume was 'neutral.'

Kroger shares are up 10.6% this year.

