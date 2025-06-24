Analysts recommend watching ₹1,308 as a crucial support level.

KPIT Technologies' shares fell over 5% on Tuesday, following a mid-quarter update that flagged delays in deal closures, particularly in the US and Asia.

The company also indicated weaker other income due to forex losses and the absence of one-off gains seen in Q4FY25, which could impact Q1FY26 performance. The management added that the overall business environment continues to be uncertain amid rising geopolitical tensions and concerns on the tariff front.

SEBI-registered firm A&Y Market Research observed that KPIT Technologies’ stock faced strong resistance at ₹1,412-₹1,451 levels, with increased selling volumes and a lack of buyer interest. The current trend remained bearish, with a sharp sell-off after hitting the resistance.

They pegged immediate support at ₹1,308 (a crucial level to watch), which if breached could see further downside to ₹1,211 and ₹1,157. For investors, a buying opportunity could arise on a breakout above the resistance zone of ₹1,412-₹1,451. Until then, the trend remains bearish.

A&Y Market Research adds that if the stock breaks out, potential target levels lie at ₹1,550, ₹1,650, and ₹1,740 with a suggested stop loss at ₹1,370.

In June 2025, KPIT announced its foray into the Chinese market by acquiring Caresoft's Global Engineering Solutions (GES) business. The deal is expected to close by Q2FY26 and is expected to add approximately 4% to FY26 revenue. This acquisition will strengthen its presence in the Trucks and Off-highway segment.

On the global expansion front, KPIT opened a new technology centre in Sweden to enhance its R&D capabilities in Europe. They have also launched a software engineering centre in Tunisia to expand their digital delivery capacity across North Africa.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities maintained a ‘Sell’ rating with a target price of ₹1,000, indicating a 28% downside.

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment is 'neutral' on this counter amidst ‘high’ message volumes.

KPIT Tech sentiment and message volume on June 24 as of 2:00 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

KPIT Technologies shares have fallen 10% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<