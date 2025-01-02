Kopin Stock Pops On ‘Buy’ Rating From Canaccord: Retail Remains Undecided

After a challenging year, Kopin’s defense-focused projects and medical tech developments signal strong growth potential, according to Cannacord’s research note.

First Published Jan 2, 2025, 9:56 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 9:56 PM IST

Kopin Corp. (KOPN) stock rose by over 3% in morning trade on Thursday after Canaccord analyst George Gianarikas initiated coverage of Kopin with a ‘Buy’ rating and set a $2 price target. 

Kopin specializes in application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for sectors including defense, enterprise, and medical applications. 

Canaccord sees a "premium multiple" for the shares as justified "by several factors." 

According to the research note cited by TheFly, Kopin’s ongoing defense projects—many in funded R&D phases—could significantly boost revenue streams.

In October, the company announced it had secured a contract to further develop its nighttime augmented reality HUD (Head-Up Display) technology to support warfighters using night vision devices.

Kopin's defense product revenue increased 109% year-over-year to $10.4 million in Q3 2024.

Last year, Kopin broadened its reach into the medical sector by developing wearable surgical monitoring devices and high-resolution spatial light modulators for super-resolution microscopy systems.

Canaccord believes Kopin's "diverse market opportunities appear set to receive a material boost through its strategic initiatives to capture a growing share of wallet." 

Screenshot 2025-01-02 104201.png Kopin Corp. Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan 1 as of 10:40 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘neutral’ even as chatter increased to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ levels a day ago. 

Kopin's stock had a tough 2024, declining over 30% for the year, including a sharp 43% drop in August that brought its shares to a low of $0.66.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

Read also: Bitcoin Mining Stocks Climb Pre-Market As Wall Street Eyes Robust Growth In 2025: Retail’s Divided

