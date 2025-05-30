The company is launching a search for a new CFO and is considering both internal and external candidates.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) shares edged 0.7% lower in pre-market after the company announced its longtime Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Rich Sneider, is retiring after more than 25 years with the firm.

Sneider will remain in his role until a replacement is named and will assist with the transition. The company is launching a search for a new CFO and is considering both internal and external candidates.

Kopin is a U.S.-based technology firm specializing in high-performance microdisplays and optical solutions across defense, industrial, medical, and consumer markets.

Sneider’s retirement follows recent positive developments for the company. Kopin was announced as a new addition to the Russell 2000 Index in the 2025 Russell indices reconstitution, effective at market open on June 27, 2025.

This inclusion also brings automatic entry into the broader Russell 3000 Index and associated growth and value style indexes.

In early 2024, Kopin outlined a strategic shift, moving beyond its legacy role in microdisplay manufacturing to become an application-specific optical solutions provider.

The company recently secured a $7.5 million multi-year contract to supply microdisplays from a Tier 1 Department of Defense prime contractor for augmented reality pilot Helmet Mounted Display Systems (HMDS). This award adds to $6 million in orders received earlier in 2025, bringing total orders for the year to $13.5 million.

Kopin’s first-quarter (Q1) 2025 product revenues rose 2% year-over-year, while funded research revenues increased 37%. The company reaffirmed its outlook for double-digit revenue growth in 2025 compared with 2024.

Kopin’s stock has fallen 5% year-to-date but has gained over 60% in the last 12 months.

