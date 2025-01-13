Kinder Morgan Stock Rises On $640M Deal To Buy Natural Gas Processing System In North Dakota: Retail Sentiment Soars To Year-High

The deal includes a 270 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) processing plant and a rich gas header system in Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Kinder Morgan Stock Rises On $640M Deal To Buy Natural Gas Processing System In North Dakota: Retail Sentiment Soars To Year-High
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 10:07 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 10:07 PM IST

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) shares rose over 1% on Monday after the energy infrastructure company said its subsidiary, Hiland Partners Holdings LLC, will purchase a natural gas gathering and processing system in North Dakota from Outrigger Energy II LLC for $640 million.

The deal also includes a 270 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) processing plant and rich gas header system in Williston Basin, North Dakota.

KMI Natural Gas Midstream President Tom Dender said the acquisition will enable the firm to efficiently expand its footprint and provide incremental transportation and processing services to meet the growing needs of our customers.

The company expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to its shareholders, with 2025 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) multiple of approximately eight times on a full-year basis.

KMI also expects to reduce future capital expenditures needed to accommodate the growth of its existing Bakken customers.

Initially, the firm plans to fund the transaction with short-term borrowings and cash.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment jumped into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory from ‘bullish’ a week ago, hitting a one-year high. The move was accompanied by ‘extremely high’ retail chatter.

KMI’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:33 a.m. ET on Jan. 13, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits KMI’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:33 a.m. ET on Jan. 13, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Last month, KMI announced its expectations for 2025. The firm expects to generate $1.27 of adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and $8.3 billion of adjusted EBITDA.

The company expects to invest $2.3 billion in discretionary capital expenditures, including expansion projects and contributions to joint ventures, funded out of internally generated cash flow.

KMI expects to end 2025 with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.8 times.

Meanwhile, Bank of America has raised the firm's price target on Kinder Morgan to $30 from $28 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. KMI shares have gained over 60% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Moderna Stock Sinks To Over 5-Year Low On $1B Sales Guidance Cut: Retail’s Shaken

Moderna Stock Sinks To Over 5-Year Low On $1B Sales Guidance Cut: Retail’s Shaken

Meta Stock Gets Trio Of Price Target Hikes Ahead Of Q4 Results But Retail Stays On Sidelines

Meta Stock Gets Trio Of Price Target Hikes Ahead Of Q4 Results But Retail Stays On Sidelines

Barrick Gold Stock Dips On Mali Gold Seizure Amid Revenue Dispute: Retail Divided

Barrick Gold Stock Dips On Mali Gold Seizure Amid Revenue Dispute: Retail Divided

Wells Fargo Q4 Earnings Preview: Investors Eye NII Figure, Analysts Sound Optimism Ahead Of Quarterly Report

Wells Fargo Q4 Earnings Preview: Investors Eye NII Figure, Analysts Sound Optimism Ahead Of Quarterly Report

Apple Stock Dips As Global Market Share Shrinks Due To Intensifying Competition From Chinese Rivals: Retail Sentiment Bullish

Apple Stock Dips As Global Market Share Shrinks Due To Intensifying Competition From Chinese Rivals: Retail Sentiment Bullish

Recent Stories

Moderna Stock Sinks To Over 5-Year Low On $1B Sales Guidance Cut: Retail’s Shaken

Moderna Stock Sinks To Over 5-Year Low On $1B Sales Guidance Cut: Retail’s Shaken

football Marcus Rashford transfer: West Ham to Barcelona, 6 potential destinations for Man United star hrd

Marcus Rashford transfer: West Ham to Barcelona, 6 potential destinations for Man United star

PHOTOS Gauahar Khan's expensive duplex house in Mumbai: Inside Look RBA

PHOTOS: Gauahar Khan's expensive duplex house in Mumbai: Inside Look

Meta Stock Gets Trio Of Price Target Hikes Ahead Of Q4 Results But Retail Stays On Sidelines

Meta Stock Gets Trio Of Price Target Hikes Ahead Of Q4 Results But Retail Stays On Sidelines

Barrick Gold Stock Dips On Mali Gold Seizure Amid Revenue Dispute: Retail Divided

Barrick Gold Stock Dips On Mali Gold Seizure Amid Revenue Dispute: Retail Divided

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Video Icon
MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon