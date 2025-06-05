The analyst sees potential upside to ₹1,200, backed by strong fundamentals and recent ₹2,211 crore order wins.

KEC International appears to be approaching a key technical breakout, with sustained strength above the ₹910–₹915 range likely to trigger a sharp upmove, according to SEBI-registered analyst Prameela Balakkala.

At the time of writing, KEC International shares were trading at ₹875.75, down 0.58% on the day.

She believes the stock could rally to ₹980 in the short term and ₹1,200 over the longer horizon, provided the breakout is supported by high volumes and a relative strength index (RSI) reading above 60.

Balakkala views the ₹700–₹725 zone as a strong historical support area, where any pullback may offer a favourable risk-reward entry.

She noted that the bullish technical picture is backed by strong fundamentals, with KEC’s new orders worth ₹2,211 crore spanning its transmission, oil & gas, and cable segments.

Additionally, the company’s expanding global footprint, with wins in Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Africa, further diversifies its order book and reduces concentration risk.

The analyst also highlighted the company’s improving operating performance, pointing to an 11.5% year-on-year rise in fourth-quarter (Q4) revenue and a 155-basis-point improvement in core profit margin to 7.8%.

According to Balakkala, management guidance for 8–8.5% margins in FY26, alongside a reduction in net debt to ₹3,050 crore, indicates increasing financial stability.

While she flagged execution risks in the Railways and Civil segments and potential headwinds from forex and commodity price swings, Balakkala believes the current setup positions the stock well for an upward move if key technical levels are cleared.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

The stock has declined 27% so far in 2025.

