user
user

KB Home Stock Slips After-Hours On Q1 Revenue Miss, Annual Forecast Cut: Retail Confidence Diminishes

The Los Angeles-based company said it delivered 2,770 homes during the first quarter, a 9% decline compared to a year earlier.

KB Home Stock Slips After-Hours On Q1 Revenue Miss, Annual Forecast Cut: Retail Confidence Diminishes
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

KB Home (KBH) stock fell 7.2% in extended trading on Monday after the company’s first-quarter revenue missed Wall Street’s estimates and it lowered its annual forecast.

The homebuilder’s quarterly revenue fell 5% to $1.39 billion and missed analysts expectations of $1.50 billion.

Its housing gross profit margin fell to 20.2%, compared to 21.5% in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to higher relative land costs and homebuyer concessions.

Elevated interest rates and persistently high inflation have weighed on the demand for homes in the United States. According to a Commerce Department report, new home sales fell by 10.5% in January.

Homebuilders like KB Home and Lennar have resorted to offering incentives to attract potential buyers.

“Consumers are working through affordability concerns and uncertainties related to macroeconomic and geopolitical issues, which are causing them to move slowly in their homebuying decisions,” CEO Jeffrey Mezger said.

The Los Angeles-based company said it delivered 2,770 homes during the first quarter, a 9% decline from a year earlier.

The company’s ending backlog value fell 21% to $2.20 billion compared to last year.

KB Home projected fiscal 2025 housing revenue between $6.60 billion to $7 billion, compared with the earlier forecast of between $7 billion and $7.5 billion.

The company forecast fiscal second-quarter housing revenue between $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion.

“Although we missed our sales goals for the first quarter, we are encouraged by the significant
improvement in weekly sales and normalizing absorption pace over the last five weeks,” Mezger said.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits slumped further into the ‘extremely bearish’ (1/100) territory than a day ago, while retail chatter was ‘extremely high.’

KBH’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:29 p.m. ET on March 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits KBH’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:29 p.m. ET on March 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One retail trader said homebuilders now may have to compete with older home sellers which will lead to further margin compression.

Tracey Ryniec, an equity strategist at Zacks Investment Research, said, “Things will get more difficult for KBH and other homebuilders if they have to lower prices again to make the sales.”

KB Home shares have fallen nearly 6% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pinterest Rallies After Analyst Says Recent Pullback Creates Attractive Buying Opportunity: Retail Sentiment Diverges

Pinterest Rallies After Analyst Says Recent Pullback Creates Attractive Buying Opportunity: Retail Sentiment Diverges

Prairie Operating Stock Slips After-Hours On Pricing $38.5M Stock Offering

Prairie Operating Stock Slips After-Hours On Pricing $38.5M Stock Offering

Will GameStop Reveal Crypto Plans In Q4 Report? Retail Traders Feel Bullish About ‘Meme Stock’ Darling

Will GameStop Reveal Crypto Plans In Q4 Report? Retail Traders Feel Bullish About ‘Meme Stock’ Darling

CoreWeave IPO: Nvidia-Backed AI Cloud Firm Sees Strong Retail Interest As It Targets $2.7B Raise

CoreWeave IPO: Nvidia-Backed AI Cloud Firm Sees Strong Retail Interest As It Targets $2.7B Raise

Indian stock market: Nifty, Sensex rally for 7th consecutive session, open higher on March 25 AJR

Indian stock market: Nifty, Sensex rally for 7th consecutive session, open higher on March 25

Recent Stories

Job resignation mistakes: What not to do when quitting AJR

Job resignation mistakes: What not to do when quitting

IPL 2025: DC batter Ashutosh Sharma reveals how he pulled off the heist against LSG HRD

IPL 2025: DC batter Ashutosh Sharma reveals how he pulled off the heist against LSG

UP SHOCKER! Photographer killed for making married woman's photos viral on Instagram; brother, cousin arrested ddr

UP SHOCKER! Photographer killed for making married woman's photos viral on Instagram; brother, cousin arrested

Chaitra Navratri 2025: 5 reasons why we AVOID Garlic, Onion ATG

Chaitra Navratri 2025: 5 reasons why we AVOID Garlic, Onion

L2 Empuraan': College in Bengaluru announces holiday on Mohanlal starrer release Day; Read on ATG

'L2 Empuraan': College in Bengaluru announces holiday on Mohanlal starrer release Day; Read on

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Honey-Trap Scandal: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe

Karnataka Pulse | Honey-Trap Scandal: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe

Video Icon
North East Pulse | Celebrating Tiwa Culture: 1,500 Artistes Perform Enthralling 'Borot' Dance

North East Pulse | Celebrating Tiwa Culture: 1,500 Artistes Perform Enthralling 'Borot' Dance

Video Icon
BMC Officials Conduct DEMOLITION Drive at Unicontinental Studio in Khar | Asianet Newsable

BMC Officials Conduct DEMOLITION Drive at Unicontinental Studio in Khar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Foam Rain in Kerala! Rare Weather Phenomenon Stuns Thrissur Locals

Foam Rain in Kerala! Rare Weather Phenomenon Stuns Thrissur Locals

Video Icon
Milind Deora Defends Eknath Shinde, SLAMS 'Elitist Liberals' in Kunal Kamra Row | Asianet Newsable

Milind Deora Defends Eknath Shinde, SLAMS 'Elitist Liberals' in Kunal Kamra Row | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon