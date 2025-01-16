Katapult Holdings Stock Surges After Q4 Gross Originations Rise Over 11%: Retail Sentiment Flies High

Notably, approximately 61.5% of gross originations in the fourth quarter of 2024 came from repeat customers.

Shares of e-commerce-focused fintech firm Katapult Holdings Inc (KPLT) surged over 6% on Thursday after the company disclosed that its gross originations rose 11.3% year-over-year (YoY) to $75.2 million for the fourth quarter.

This is above the 6%-8% growth range provided by the firm in November and is considered the ninth consecutive quarter of YoY gross originations growth.

Katapult also said this is the second-highest gross origination volume in the company’s history.

CEO Orlando Zayas said the firm had a great holiday season with strong engagement with new and existing customers.

“(We) are well positioned heading into 2025. Since the launch of our app and KPay in late 2022, we believe we have transformed our go-to-market strategy and created a roadmap for continued growth in both our direct-to-merchant as well as our direct-to-consumer channels,” he said.

Katapult highlighted that total lease application volume grew approximately 50% YoY, including approximately 51% growth in new customer lease application volume and 50% growth in existing customer lease application volume.

Following the disclosure, retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (93/100) from bullish a day ago. The move was accompanied by high retail chatter.

Katapult’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:52 a.m. ET on Jan. 16, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits Katapult’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:52 a.m. ET on Jan. 16, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Stocktwits retail chatter indicated positive takes on the stock.

Meanwhile, shares of the firm have lost over 30% over the past year.

