Kalyan Jewellers' strong Q4 FY25 results, with a 36.5% rise in net profit, along with a bullish technical setup, suggest further upside potential. Pathak has set short-term targets of ₹670, ₹749, and ₹856, with support at ₹430–₹410.

Kalyan Jewellers Ltd shares may be poised for further upside after a strong fourth-quarter (Q4) print and a visible trend reversal on the charts, according to SEBI-registered research analyst Krishna Pathak.

At the time of writing, Kalyan Jewellers shares were trading at ₹520.40, up 1.6% for the day.

Pathak noted that the stock has shown bullish momentum with higher lows and an ascending trendline, supported by strong volumes and the stock holding above its 20-day exponential moving average.

A double-bottom formation around ₹400 has formed the base for this rally, with bullish candles rejecting lower levels near the trendline.

The company reported a 36.5% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹187.6 crore and 36.6% growth in revenue to ₹6,181.5 crore in Q4 FY25.

Kalyan’s Q4 EBITDA rose 34.8% to ₹399 crore, although EBITDA margin was slightly down at 6.5% compared to 6.6% a year earlier.

A ₹1.50 per share dividend was also announced.

Pathak has set short-term price targets at ₹670, ₹749, and ₹856, with key support between ₹430–₹410 and accumulation recommended between ₹455–₹467.

He highlighted that strong festive and wedding-season demand is keeping sales robust, while gold price volatility remains a near-term risk.

On Stocktwits, sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

Kalyan Jewellers stock has declined 32.9% so far in 2025.

