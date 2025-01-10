Kaival Brands Stock Surges As E-Cigarettes Maker Puts To Vote Merger, Sparks Retail Chatter

Kaival stockholders will receive about $31 million of Pubco ordinary shares and Delta stockholders will receive about $270 million worth of Pubco shares.

Kaival Brands Stock Surges As E-Cigarettes Maker Puts To Vote Merger, Sparks Retail Chatter
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 11:01 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 11:01 AM IST

Shares of Kaival Brands Innovation Group ($KAVL) rose 15% on Wednesday as the nicotine products maker called for a special meeting of its stockholders to vote on its proposed merger with Delta Corp Holdings Ltd, sparking retail chatter on Stocktwits.

Message volumes spiked nearly 3,075% on Wednesday compared to a day ago with retail sentiment remaining largely bullish.  

In September, Kaival entered into a merger agreement with Delta that will combine Kaival and Delta and become wholly owned subsidiaries of Pubco, which according to the company’s earlier statement, would become a new publicly listed holding company and list shares on Nasdaq.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kaival stockholders will receive about $31 million of Pubco ordinary shares and Delta stockholders will receive about $270 million of Pubco shares, at an estimated implied diluted value per share of $2.66, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Each of Kaival’s issued and outstanding shares of Series B preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, shall convert into shares of Kaival common stock at the conversion rate of approximately 0.4 shares of Kaival common stock per share of Series B preferred stock, according to the filing. The board of Kaival has approved the business combination.

One Stocktwits user was enthusiastic about an opportunity to trade in the pre-market.

Kaival is engaged in the sale, marketing, and distribution of electronic nicotine products including its flagship ‘Bidi’ stick. Delta Corp, based in England and Wales, is a privately held holding company for global businesses engaged in bulk and energy logistics, fuel supply, commodities, and asset management.

Kaival stock is 3% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Disney Says Streaming Business Has Monthly Global Active Users Of 157 Million: Retail Stays On Sidelines Despite ‘Game-changing’ fuboTV Deal

Disney Says Streaming Business Has Monthly Global Active Users Of 157 Million: Retail Stays On Sidelines Despite ‘Game-changing’ fuboTV Deal

Apple Bear Holds ‘Muted’ View On December Quarter Amid Regulatory Headwinds, Lukewarm iPhone Sales: Retail Sentiment Sours

Apple Bear Holds ‘Muted’ View On December Quarter Amid Regulatory Headwinds, Lukewarm iPhone Sales: Retail Sentiment Sours

Super Micro Stock In Spotlight After AI Server Maker Confirms Volume Shipments Of High-Performance Servers: Retail Braces For Short-Squeeze Rally

Super Micro Stock In Spotlight After AI Server Maker Confirms Volume Shipments Of High-Performance Servers: Retail Braces For Short-Squeeze Rally

​​Macy's Confirms 66 Store Closures As Part Of ‘Bold New Chapter’ Strategy: Retail Mood Slides

​​Macy's Confirms 66 Store Closures As Part Of ‘Bold New Chapter’ Strategy: Retail Mood Slides

D-Wave CEO Says Jensen Huang’s Comments ‘100% Off Base:’ Stocktwits Poll Shows Retail Divided Over Outlook For Quantum Computing Industry Prospects

D-Wave CEO Says Jensen Huang’s Comments ‘100% Off Base:’ Stocktwits Poll Shows Retail Divided Over Outlook For Quantum Computing Industry Prospects

Recent Stories

Kumbhvani FM: Yogi Adityanath launches special channel for Mahakumbh 2025

Kumbhvani FM: Yogi Adityanath launches special channel for Mahakumbh 2025

Poco X7 Pro vs Poco F6 5G: Which mid-segment smartphone is a steal deal? gcw

Poco X7 Pro vs Poco F6 5G: Which mid-segment smartphone is a steal deal?

Wanted suspect of Al-Qaeda, who was on the run, traced in Ranchi, arrested by Delhi Police shk

Wanted suspect of Al-Qaeda, who was on the run, traced in Ranchi, arrested by Delhi Police

Over 4 crore passengers travel from Bengaluru International Airport in 2024 vkp

Over 4 crore passengers travel from Bengaluru International Airport in 2024

Personal insecurities Harshit, Nitish defend Gambhir after Ex-India cricketer's controversial remark

'Personal insecurities': Harshit, Nitish defend Gambhir after ex-India cricketer's controversial remark

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon