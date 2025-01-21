Kairos, OS Therapies, AEON See Highest Weekly Spike In Retail Following Among Biotechs: Here's Why

Cancer treatments, FDA breakthroughs, and other developments fueled a sharp spike in interest for these biotech players, as investors bet on promising clinical data and strategic moves.

The biotech sector remains a hotbed for retail investor interest, with over 3.4 million users following these stocks on Stocktwits. Last week, the below three companies saw the highest increases in retail following:

Kairos Pharma Ltd. (+83%)

Kairos Pharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer therapeutics, saw the most spike in retail chatter.

The company is testing its lead candidate, ENV105 — which targets a protein linked to resistance in cancer treatments — in Phase 2 trials for castrate-resistant prostate cancer and Phase 1 trials for lung cancer.

Retail interest soared last week after Kairos broke key resistance levels and secured crucial investments.

The stock surged nearly 120% last Monday following positive comments from CEO John Yu at an investor healthcare summit.

Additionally, the company completed a $3.5 million PIPE transaction, which the CEO said would ensure the continued progress of its clinical trials and asset development.

Despite these gains, Kairos has lost 21% of its value since its NYSE debut in September.

OS Therapies Inc. (+39%)

Shares of OS Therapies jumped after the company reported positive clinical trial data for its OST-HER2 candidate, which targets a rare bone cancer that spreads to the lungs.

Following the announcement, Maxim analyst Jason McCarthy raised the firm’s price target to $15 from $8, maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating.

The data has positioned OS Therapies to meet with the FDA by the end of the first quarter of 2025 to discuss the possibility of filing for accelerated approval.

The company is focused on oncology treatments, with OST-HER2 being its lead immunotherapy asset. It leverages listeria bacteria’s immune-stimulatory effects to target the HER2 protein in cancer cells.

AEON Biopharma Inc. (+19%)

AEON Biopharma is a company developing the proprietary botulinum toxin complex ABP-450, a biosimilar to Evolus’ Jeuveau, approved for cosmetic use, but AEON is developing it for medical indications.

The company’s manufacturing partner, Daewoong, produces ABP-450 in FDA-approved facilities under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP).

Although there were no specific catalysts driving the recent spike, it appears that retail investors were buying the dip after the company priced a public offering to raise $20 million earlier this month, which had caused the stock to slide.

