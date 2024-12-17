Joby Aviation Completes Aerostructure Tests For FAA Certification Credit: Retail’s Quiet For Now

Joby Aviation said it has successfully completed static load testing of the tail structure, marking the first time the firm tested a major aerostructure of its aircraft for credit with FAA representatives present.

Shares of Joby Aviation Inc, a firm developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, were in the spotlight on Tuesday morning after it announced the completion of a series of major aerostructure tests for certification credit with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Joby Aviation said it has successfully completed static load testing of the tail structure, marking the first time the firm tested a major aerostructure of its aircraft for credit with FAA representatives present.

The company said the tests were conducted in Santa Cruz, California and were part of a rigorous testing campaign that covered all structures, components, and systems on the aircraft.

Didier Papadopoulos, President of Aircraft OEM at Joby Aviation, said completing for-credit static load testing on a major aircraft structure marks an important step towards certification of the Joby aircraft.

The company’s electric air taxi is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers at speeds of up to 200 mph, offering high-speed mobility with a fraction of the noise produced by helicopters and zero operating emissions.

Recently, the firm announced a partnership with Jetex under which Joby plans to install its Global Electric Aviation Charging System (GEACS) to support its operations that will connect Jetex passengers to a network of vertiports, offering efficient and sustainable travel across the region and between Emirates.

Following Tuesday’s announcement, retail sentiment on Stocktwits continued to trend in the ‘neutral’ territory (47/100), albeit with a lower score than a day ago.

Retail chatter on Stocktwits indicated bullishness on the stock.

Notably, shares of Joby Aviation have risen over 29% since the beginning of the year.

