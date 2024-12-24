Jiade Stock Spikes To A Month-High: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Jiade Stock Spikes To A Month-High: Retail’s Extremely Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

Shares of China-based Jiade Ltd. ($JDZG) rose 2.5% on Monday in the after-hours trading session, sparking retail chatter about a potential turnaround days after it hit a regulatory compliance roadblock.

Jiade, based in Chengdu, China, specializes in providing support services such as grade inquiry, and graduation management data collection to educational institutions.

The company said recently it received a notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market last week regarding noncompliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.

According to the company, it has been granted a 180-day compliance period until June 16, 2025, during which it is required to maintain a $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days. During this period, Jiade could implement a reverse share split of its outstanding ordinary shares, among other "available options" to regain compliance among other options.

Retail sentiment on the stock turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a month ago.

While message volumes climbed to the ‘extremely high’ zone, reflecting growing investor attention on the stock. On Monday message volumes surged 1,386%  from a day ago.

Screenshot 2024-12-24 at 12.46.16 PM.png Jiade sentiment meter and message volumes on December 24 as of 2 a.m. ET

The company’s technology services support a range of functions, such as enrollment consultation, student information collection, enrollment status management, learning progress management, grade inquiry, and graduation management

Jiade stock is down 82% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

