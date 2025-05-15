The analyst said new leadership efforts and easing prior one-time challenges are expected to boost sales and stock price.

Jefferies upgraded its rating on PVH Corp (PVH), the fashion company that runs Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, to 'Buy', citing its improving business prospects.

PVH shares rose 8.4% to their highest level in about four months.

The investment firm upgraded its rating from 'Hold' and also bumped the price target to $105 from $70 earlier, according to The Fly. The new target signals a 20% upside to PVH's last closing price.

Jefferies noted that PVH’s new leadership efforts and the easing of prior one-time challenges are expected to restore sales growth to the low single digits — a key factor supporting the stock.

The firm also anticipates that cost reductions and share repurchases will help drive earnings growth into the high single digits this year.

PVH had announced a $500 million buyback plan last month.

Jefferies' upgrade follows strong results from PVH for the last quarter.

Revenues declined less than expected, at 4.8%, and profit exceeded expectations.

CEO Stefan Larsson said in April that PVH was making headway with consumers in its key markets, such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment turned 'bullish' from 'bearish' the previous day, and message volume rose to 'high.'

PVH sentiment and message volume as of May 14 | Source: Stocktwits

PVH stock is down 17.5% year to date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<