J&J Stock Dips As 2025 Sales Guidance Misses Estimate, But Retail Mood Resilient

During the earnings call, J&J highlighted several growth drivers, including its positioning for 5%-7% annual growth through 2030 and plans to increase its dividend annually.

First Published Jan 22, 2025, 7:58 PM IST

Shares of Johnson & Johnson fell over 2% on Wednesday, hitting nearly one-week lows, despite reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings.

The pharmaceutical giant posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.04 per share, surpassing the consensus estimate of $2.02. 

Revenue for the quarter was $22.5 billion, slightly above the $22.45 billion estimate, driven by robust sales of its cancer treatments.

However, J&J's 2025 sales outlook disappointed Wall Street. The company projected sales growth of 0.5%-1.5%, totaling $89.2 billion to $90 billion, below analysts' expectations of $90.98 billion. 

Adjusted earnings guidance for 2025 ranged from $10.50 to $10.70 per share, aligning with the consensus of $10.53. 

J&J attributed the tempered guidance to impacts from acquisitions, divestitures, and foreign currency fluctuations.

JNJ stock sentiment and message volume on Jan 22 premarket.png JNJ stock sentiment and message volume on Jan 22 premarket | source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment for J&J stayed 'neutral', albeit a few points higher from a day ago, accompanied by a surge in message volume that placed the stock among the platform's top 15 trending symbols. 

Optimistic retail investors viewed the earnings call as a positive and saw the dip as a buying opportunity.

The company noted investments of approximately $50 billion in R&D and M&A in 2024 and expects its 2025 adjusted pre-tax operating margin to expand by 300 basis points.

J&J's aggressive acquisition strategy has been central to its growth plans since the spinoff of its consumer unit in 2023. 

Last week, the company announced its largest deal in two years: acquiring Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) to enhance its psychiatric drug portfolio. 

While the deal is expected to impact annual earnings in 2025 by $0.30 to $0.35, J&J said it remains confident in its long-term growth strategy.

Looking ahead, J&J faces potential headwinds as three flagship drugs, including Stelara, are set for U.S. government price negotiations in 2026, likely reducing their revenue contribution.

J&J's stock is down 8.5% over the past 12 months but has gained approximately 2% year-to-date.

