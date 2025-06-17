Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has reportedly spoken to his counterparts in the two countries and urged de-escalation.

China has said that the Israel-Iran conflict may make way for wider instability in the Middle East region and is attempting to reach out to both sides for a potential de-escalation, according to a Bloomberg report.

"If the conflict between Israel and Iran continues to escalate or even spill over, the other countries in the Middle East will inevitably bear the brunt," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said in a briefing Monday.

"China will continue to maintain communication with relevant parties and promote talks for peace, so as to prevent more turmoil in the region."

China has earlier condemned Israel's attack on Iran, which started last week and has ballooned into daily ballistic attacks by both sides.

The nation's stance is in contrast to U.S. President Donald Trump, who has indicated that he won't sign a G-7 statement urging de-escalation and has, in fact, called for the evacuation of Iran's capital, Tehran.

China's foreign minister Wang Yi has already spoken to his counterparts in both Israel and Iran.

He told Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on a phone call that China opposes Israel's attack on Iran, and its leaders should return to the track of resolving issues through diplomatic means.

Wang phoned Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and said that China denounces the attack on the country's nuclear infrastructure.

"China supports Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty" and "urges the countries that have influence over Israel to make concrete efforts to restore peace," he said.

Beijing's mediation efforts in the region are not new. In 2023, it helped improve relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

According to the Bloomberg report, Beijing has advised its citizens to leave Israel via land borders as soon as possible.

Markets in China and the U.S. have been relatively resilient in the wake of these geopolitical tensions that started toward the end of last week. The iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is up 0.44% this week, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has gained nearly 1%.

