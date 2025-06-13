Israel could be looking to arrive at a settlement with the Iranian government, similar to the one it announced with Hezbollah.

Israel has reportedly planned out its operations against Iran for 14 days, according to officials in the country’s government.

A report by The Wall Street Journal, citing a senior Israeli official, stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s strategy of hitting Iran’s nuclear facilities, scientists, as well as the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), would take more than a single strike.

In a seven-minute video following the strike, Netanyahu said the operation “Rising Lion” had just begun, and that it could last “as many days as it takes.

Israel could be looking to arrive at a settlement with the Iranian government, similar to the one it announced with Hezbollah, the report added. However, before it is in a position to negotiate for a settlement, Israel could look first to degrade Iran’s arsenal and leadership.

Amid this, President Donald Trump on Friday warned Iran to strike a nuclear deal with the U.S. before it gets worse for the country.

“Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire,” the President said in a post on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, the rising geopolitical tensions led to U.S. equities opening in the red on Friday. At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was down 0.77%, while Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) fell 0.83%.

Israel’s attacks on Iran also sent crude oil prices soaring.

Oil prices surged by more than 8%, with Friday’s spike being the largest single-day rise since Russia attacked Ukraine in 2022.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures traded nearly 8% higher at $73.45 per barrel, while Brent futures surged 7.2% to $74.40 per barrel.

The United States Oil Fund LP (USO) was up 7.43%, while the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO) was up 10.51% at the time of writing.

Airline stocks declined, though – United Airlines (UAL), American Airlines (AAL), Delta Airlines (DAL) shares declined nearly 4% at the time of writing, while Southwest Airlines (LUV) fell nearly 1.4%.

