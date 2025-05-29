The company posted a 6.74% year-over-year revenue increase while recording a 12.7% decline in annual profit and a drop in operating cash flow.

Ion Exchange India saw mixed financial results in the fourth-quarter (Q4) with growing revenue yet declining annual profit and operating cash flow, according to SEBI-registered analyst Finance With Palak.

At the time of writing, Ion Exchange India shares were trading at ₹549.65, down ₹16.90 or 3%.

Revenue grew by 6.74% year-over-year, reaching ₹834.56 crore, along with a 20.86% quarterly revenue increase.

Despite a 27.52% sequential improvement, the net profit declined by 12.7% from the previous year to ₹63.24 crore.

The company's operating cash flow decreased to ₹32.05 crore, compared to the same period last year.

The analyst called the ₹1.5 per share dividend a "nice bonus."

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

The stock has declined 16% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<