Infosys Ltd and Eicher Motors Ltd have generated massive long-term returns driven by business growth and consistent leadership, SEBI-registered analyst Rohit Mehta, analyzing their multibagger journeys.

At the time of writing, Infosys shares were trading at ₹1,606.30, up 0.7%, while Eicher Motors stock was at ₹5,372.00, down 0.1% on the day.

Mehta said Infosys Ltd has delivered a return of about 399,400% since its 1996 listing, with the stock rising from an adjusted price of ₹0.40 to ₹1,598 as of June 2025, excluding dividends.

He noted that the stock reached an all-time high of ₹1,978 in 2024 and is currently trading around 19% below that level.

According to Mehta, Infosys gained 560% over the past 15 years, rising from ₹242 to ₹1,598, and returned 145% in the last five years, up from ₹650.

He attributed the growth to the company’s early entry into India’s IT sector, over 30% revenue and earnings CAGR in its early years, consistent dividends, high return on equity, global expansion, and corporate transparency.

On Eicher Motors Ltd, Mehta said the stock has surged about 690,797% since its 1999 listing, moving from an adjusted price of ₹0.78 to ₹5,389 by June.

He added that the stock hit a record high of ₹5,906 earlier this year and is currently down 8.75% from that peak.

The analyst noted that Eicher returned 6,392% over the past 15 years and 204% in the last five.

Mehta cited Royal Enfield's turnaround into a premium motorcycle brand, its dominant position in mid-sized cruisers, strong margins and free cash flow, export scalability, and management's focused capital allocation as key drivers of Eicher’s long-term performance.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Infosys was ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume, while sentiment for Eicher Motors was ‘neutral’ with a ‘normal’ level of message activity.

Infosys has declined 14.7% in 2025, while Eicher Motors has risen 10%.

