The stock has been pressured this year after the IM-2 mission lunar lander Athena landed on its side, 250 meters from its intended landing site on the moon's south pole.

Intuitive Machines (LUNR) stock gained nearly 2% over the past week, ahead of its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday.

According to FinChat data, Wall Street expects the space technology firm to report a loss of $0.09 per share on revenue of $66.07 million.

The stock has been pressured this year after the IM-2 mission lunar lander Athena landed on its side, 250 meters from its intended landing site on the moon's south pole.

Last year, its lander Odysseus had also tipped over while landing on the Moon's surface after one of its legs broke.

The IM-2 mission included a drill to bring lunar soil to the surface and a mass spectrometer to look for the presence of gases that could help provide fuel or breathable oxygen to future Artemis explorers.

Its fourth-quarter results had also missed estimates.

However, brokerage Cantor Fitzgerald was upbeat about the company’s future prospects, citing that, according to TheFly, its revenue does not come from launch missions but rather from its space contracts.

While B. Riley analysts noted in March that Intuitive Machines has amassed enough cash to pursue both organic growth initiatives while also considering bolt-on acquisitions,

The Texas Space Commission selected Intuitive to support a grant up to $10 million from the Space Exploration and Research Fund to support the development of an Earth reentry vehicle and orbital fabrication lab.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ (61/100) territory, while retail chatter was ‘normal.’

LUNR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 03:41 a.m. ET on May 12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One retail trader suggested the stock could surpass $10 following new contracts and a good earnings report.

Intuitive Machines stock has fallen 49.5% year to date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<