Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) stock fell 3.4% on Monday after Citi downgraded the stock to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy.’

According to TheFly, the brokerage also raised the price target to $215 from $205. The new target was slightly higher than the stock’s closing price on Friday.

The stock has a consensus price target of $197.9, according to FinChat data.

Citi analysts reportedly said that the shares are trading near the upper end of their historic valuation range, following recent strength driven by 30% annualized account growth this year, despite market volatility.

The brokerage sees a balanced risk/reward at current share levels, with the potential for account growth to follow seasonal patterns and slow in the year's second half.

U.S. equity markets have experienced a surge in activity this year as investors continue to adjust their portfolios to accommodate tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

“From here, continuing for the next six months, it will be lower,” Chairman Thomas Peterffy said at a conference last week about the company’s business as concerns lingered around its global footprint.

Peterffy also noted that 24-hour trading has become more acceptable. 2.2% of all trading volumes at the Interactive Brokers’ platform are done overnight, and a further surge is expected in the next two decades.

The stock also missed out on joining the S&P 500 index, as many had thought it would, after S&P Dow Jones Indices did not change the benchmark index’s composition.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised the firm's price target on Interactive Brokers to $246 from $190.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in ‘bullish’ (71/100) territory, while retail chatter was ‘high.’

IBKR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 03:06 a.m. ET on June 10, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

“Oversold, will go green,” one user wrote after saying that missing out on the S&P 500 might have pressured the stock alongside Robinhood.

Interactive Brokers stock has gained over 15% this year.

