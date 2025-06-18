Intel appointed four senior leaders, including a new chief revenue officer and top AI engineers, to strengthen its technical capabilities amid intensifying semiconductor industry competition.

Shares of Intel Corp. (INTC) traded over 3% higher on Wednesday after announcing several key executive hires as part of its strategy to deepen technical expertise in an increasingly competitive semiconductor landscape.

The company introduced Greg Ernst as its new chief revenue officer (CRO), alongside the appointments of Srinivasan Iyengar, Jean-Didier Allegrucci, and Shailendra Desai to senior engineering roles, each with a mandate to advance Intel’s product innovation and technical leadership.

Ernst, who brings over two decades of experience at Intel, steps into the CRO role after most recently heading the company’s Sales and Marketing Group.

Ernst has also overseen Intel’s commercial operations across the Americas. He will continue to report to CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

Joining from Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS), Srinivasan Iyengar has been named SVP and Intel Fellow. He will lead a newly established customer engineering center, using his experience in hyperscale data centers and custom silicon solutions.

A former executive at Rain AI and longtime Apple Inc.( AAPL) engineering leader, Jean-Didier Allegrucci, will head AI System on Chip (SoC) Engineering. His portfolio includes the development of over 30 SoCs used in Apple’s major products.

Shailendra Desai, previously with Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), joins as VP of AI Fabric and Networking. At Google, he managed silicon platform strategies and helped lead SoC design.

Desai is also known for founding Provino Technologies, which was acquired by Google in 2021. He and Allegrucci will both report to Sachin Katti, Intel’s chief technology and AI officer.

Intel stock has gained over 7% year-to-date and has lost over 29% in the last 12 months.

