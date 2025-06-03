The solution is intended to accelerate data movement and minimize delays across expansive computing infrastructures.

Cornelis Networks, backed by chip maker Intel Corporation (INTC) has launched its CN5000 Omni-Path networking platform, built to meet the increasing requirements of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) systems.

The CN5000 is built to accommodate installations involving as many as 500,000 endpoints, making it a scalable choice for large-scale AI and HPC systems.

Featuring a 400 Gbps interconnect, the networking chip is equipped to handle compute-intensive workloads.

Its architecture comprises SuperNIC network accelerator, switching hardware, and an open-source software suite, which are designed to maximize speed and operational efficiency.

"Networking should do more than just move data quickly – it should unlock the full potential of every compute cycle," said Cornelis CEO, Lisa Spelman.

The CN5000’s features include intelligent traffic management, in which it leverages telemetry-driven adaptive routing to prevent network congestion.

The chip is capable of connecting up to 330,000 nodes within one cluster to meet the demands of large-scale AI and HPC systems.

It also offers sub-microsecond latency and supports up to 1.2 billion messages per second for rapid data flow.

The CN5000 integrates with GPUs, CPUs, and chips from major vendors like AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA, enabling flexible system configurations.

Initial shipments of the CN5000, including deployments for the U.S. Department of Energy, are scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2025.

Cornelis plans to introduce the CN6000 and CN7000 models, which will offer improved capabilities and align with emerging Ethernet technologies.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Intel changed to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ the previous day.

INTC's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:20 p.m. ET on June 3, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Intel stock has risen over 1% year-to-date and has lost 33% in the last 12 months.

