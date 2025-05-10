The company’s revenue increased marginally to $1.52 million, driven by the continued adoption of its CGuard technology in existing markets.

Shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NSPR) dipped nearly 1% on Friday morning after it reported a wider-than-expected first quarter (Q1) loss.

The company’s revenue for the quarter increased 1.2% year-on-year (YoY) to $1.52 million, above an analyst estimate of $1.45 billion, as per Finchat data.

The marginal increase in revenue was driven by the continued adoption of the company’s CGuard technology in existing markets. It was offset by the impact of foreign exchange and distributors managing inventory levels in anticipation of an approval for CGuard Prime in Europe.

InspireMD’s CGuard Prime carotid stent system is used to treat carotid artery disease and prevent stroke.

Net loss per share came in at $0.22, compared to a net loss of $0.21 per share for the same period in 2024, but wider than an estimated loss of $0.2.

The company said that it is continuing to engage with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the application it submitted to obtain marketing approval for the CGuard Prime carotid stent system.

The company also expressed optimism about approval for the system in the third quarter of 2025.

CEO Marvin Slosman said that the firm’s commercial team is ready to execute at scale upon receiving FDA approval for the technology.

“We continue to work interactively with the FDA and are optimistic for an anticipated approval of CGuard Prime in the third quarter of 2025. Despite dynamics within the agency and the timing of our audit in February, we are confident the remaining items will be successfully completed,” he said.

NSPR stock is down by about 3% this year but up by nearly 17% over the past 12 months.

