The analyst believes IndusInd Bank is a fundamentally strong bet with attractive valuations.

Shares of IndusInd Bank are showing signs of a short-term bullish trend and are likely to hit ₹850 in the near term, according to SEBI-registered analyst Deepak Pal.

After witnessing a decline on Friday when it closed at ₹816.85, having dropped as much as ₹813.15, the stock opened at ₹817.05 on Monday, dipped to ₹810.25, and then moved upward steadily.

Pal added that the ₹810 level is currently acting as strong short-term support, and if momentum sustains, the stock could retest ₹850 this week.

IndusInd Bank remains a prominent player in India’s private sector banking space, with a strong presence in segments like vehicle finance, microfinance, and lending to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The bank has delivered consistent loan growth backed by improving asset quality. Currently, the bank’s Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) are around 2%, while Net NPA (NNPA) is below 0.6%, reflecting a well-managed loan book.

Its net interest margins (NIMs) are around 4.2%, and the return on equity (ROE) is nearly 15%, which indicates efficient capital utilization. Its Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stands above 18%, offering headroom for future credit expansion.

He added that the bank is also focusing on increasing its share of granular retail deposits and improving its CASA (Current Account Savings Account) ratio. Overall, IndusInd Bank is well-positioned for stable, long-term growth.

With the stock trading at relatively attractive valuations compared to larger peers, Pal believes it is an appealing pick for long-term investors.

The stock has fallen 15% year-to-date.

