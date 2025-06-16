Despite global tensions, Indian markets rallied with broad-based gains across IT, real estate, and metals; Wholesale inflation eased to a 14-month low.
Indian equity markets ended on a firm footing on Monday, with the Nifty ending above the 24,900 mark as the early jitters, driven by rising geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel, were short-lived.
On the economic front, India’s wholesale price index (WPI) inflation dropped to a 14-month low of 0.39% in May.
The Sensex ended 677 points higher to close at 81,796, while the Nifty 50 rose 227 points to finish at 24,946.
The broader markets saw a sharp recovery from intra-day lows, with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices gaining 1%.
However, the retail investor sentiment surrounding the Nifty 50 remained ‘bearish’ on Stocktwits.
All sectors ended in the green, with IT, real estate, oil and gas & metals leading the rally.
Life insurance companies witnessed strong buying, with SBI Life and HDFC Life shares gaining over 2%.
Tata Motors was the top Nifty loser, ending 4% lower after its British arm, Jaguar Land Rover, shared a muted outlook for fiscal year 2026.
PI Industries surged 5% after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ with a revised target price of ₹5,000.
Indraprastha Gas (IGL) shares rallied 6% on reports that the Delhi Government is likely to revise its electric vehicle (EV) policy.
Belrise Industries ended 3% higher after a stellar earnings performance. Its fourth-quarter profits rose fivefold to ₹110 crore.
SEBI-registered analyst Ashish Kyal observed that the Nifty index aligned with expectations, reaching the 24,900 target. He noted that the sellers of 25,000 Call options reduced their positions, indicating a shift in market sentiment.
According to Kyal, if the Nifty moves above 24,980, there is potential to rise toward 25,100. He recommended using the dips to buy for a better risk-reward ratio.
Globally, European markets traded higher, and Dow Futures indicated a weak opening for Wall Street.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com. <