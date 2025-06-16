Despite global tensions, Indian markets rallied with broad-based gains across IT, real estate, and metals; Wholesale inflation eased to a 14-month low.

Indian equity markets ended on a firm footing on Monday, with the Nifty ending above the 24,900 mark as the early jitters, driven by rising geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel, were short-lived.

On the economic front, India’s wholesale price index (WPI) inflation dropped to a 14-month low of 0.39% in May.

The Sensex ended 677 points higher to close at 81,796, while the Nifty 50 rose 227 points to finish at 24,946.

The broader markets saw a sharp recovery from intra-day lows, with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices gaining 1%.

However, the retail investor sentiment surrounding the Nifty 50 remained ‘bearish’ on Stocktwits.

Nifty sentiment and message volume on June 16 as of 4:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

All sectors ended in the green, with IT, real estate, oil and gas & metals leading the rally.

Life insurance companies witnessed strong buying, with SBI Life and HDFC Life shares gaining over 2%.

Tata Motors was the top Nifty loser, ending 4% lower after its British arm, Jaguar Land Rover, shared a muted outlook for fiscal year 2026.

PI Industries surged 5% after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ with a revised target price of ₹5,000.

Indraprastha Gas (IGL) shares rallied 6% on reports that the Delhi Government is likely to revise its electric vehicle (EV) policy.

Belrise Industries ended 3% higher after a stellar earnings performance. Its fourth-quarter profits rose fivefold to ₹110 crore.

SEBI-registered analyst Ashish Kyal observed that the Nifty index aligned with expectations, reaching the 24,900 target. He noted that the sellers of 25,000 Call options reduced their positions, indicating a shift in market sentiment.

According to Kyal, if the Nifty moves above 24,980, there is potential to rise toward 25,100. He recommended using the dips to buy for a better risk-reward ratio.

Globally, European markets traded higher, and Dow Futures indicated a weak opening for Wall Street.

