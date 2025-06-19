Autos and private banks saw some traction, while technology and PSU bank stocks remained under pressure. The retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ’extremely bearish’.

Caution rules Dalal Street as benchmark indices open on a subdued note, tracking weak global cues and weekly expiry on Thursday.

At 9:50 a.m. IST, the Nifty 50 traded flat at 24,828, while the Sensex traded at 81,476. Broader markets mirror the sentiment, with the Nifty Midcap index trading flat.

The retail sentiment on Stocktwits for Nifty has moved to ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘bearish’ yesterday.

Nifty sentiment and message volume on June 19 as of 10:00 am IST. | source: Stocktwits

Sectorally, it’s a mixed picture. Consumer durables, private banks, real estate, and auto stocks see some buying action, while technology, metals, pharma, and PSU banks reel under pressure.

Tata Technologies gained nearly 1% after being selected as a strategic supplier by Volvo Cars.

Biocon shares rose 1%, driven by a positive brokerage outlook. HSBC maintains ‘Buy’, with a target at ₹390, indicating a 14% upside. They cited its recent QIP launch and new biosimilars scaleup among key catalysts.

ESAF Small Finance Bank shares surged 9% after its board approved the sale of non-performing assets and written-off loans worth ₹735 crore to an asset reconstruction company (ARC).

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS) shares fell 3% after 1.75% equity reportedly changed hands in a block deal.

From a technical standpoint, SEBI-registered analysts on Stocktwits shared the trade setup.

Ashish Kyal noted that if the Nifty index moves towards 24,750 and reverses upwards, reclaiming 24,840, it would present a buying opportunity on a move up to 24,920 levels.

On the downside, he identified support at 24,720-24,690, and a break below this will drive the index to 24,620 levels. For the session, Kyal expects the Nifty to trade between 24,720-24,920 today.

A&Y Market Research pegs Nifty resistance between 24,746 and 24,811 and support at 24,461-24,490. For the Bank Nifty, they see intraday resistance at 55,930-56,050 and support between 55,443-55,557.

And analyst Sameer Pande sees Nifty support at 24,800-24,500 and resistance at 25,000-25,200.

Globally, Asian markets traded lower as investors remained cautious after US President Trump’s commentary on Iran and Israel’s ongoing conflict. The US Federal Reserve held rates overnight and retained its projections for two more rate cuts this year.

