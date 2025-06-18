The company plans to launch a pivotal trial in 2026 and expects additional clinical data and regulatory feedback by the end of 2025.

Shares of Immuneering Corp saw increased retail chatter on Tuesday after the company reported positive interim results from its Phase 2a trial of atebimetinib in combination with modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (mGnP) in first-line pancreatic cancer.

The stock initially surged on the news during morning trade but closed down 23.2% at $1.82 on Tuesday and slipped another 2.2% to $1.78 in after-hours trading.

Trading activity likely indicated profit-taking, as Immuneering’s stock has gained more than 25% over the past month.

The data demonstrated an overall survival (OS) rate of 94% and a progression-free survival (PFS) rate of 72% at 6 months among 34 patients who received atebimetinib at 320 mg once daily plus modified mGnP.

Median OS and PFS had not yet been reached.

The benchmark 6-month OS and PFS rates for the current standard-of-care treatment in this population are 67% and 44%, respectively.

The overall response rate stood at 39%, with disease control seen in 81% of patients.

Investigators noted durable tumor regressions, with multiple lesions reportedly rendered undetectable.

No Grade 3 or higher adverse events were observed across most categories typically linked to standard chemotherapy regimens.

The data prompted Immuneering to increase the trial’s target enrollment to 50 patients.

A pivotal, randomized trial is planned for 2026, pending regulatory feedback later this year.

Immuneering said additional Phase 2a data and regulatory milestones are expected in Q4 2025.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

One user noted that the stock has never undergone a reverse split and suggested it has multiple upside targets, even speculating on potential buyout interest.

Another long-time holder said belief in the stock remains strong.

The stock has declined 17.7% so far in 2025.

