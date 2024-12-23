Hyliion Holdings Stock Surges After $6M DOE Grant: Retail Sentiment Brightens

The company will install up to 2 megawatts of its KARNO generators in collaboration with oil and gas partners. The project has $8.4 million in federal and non-federal funding.

Hyliion Holdings Stock Surges After $6M DOE Grant: Retail Sentiment Brightens
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 8:21 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 8:21 PM IST

Hyliion Holdings Corp (HYLN) announced on Monday that the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Methane Emissions Reduction Program has awarded the firm a $6 million grant. Although the firm's shares surged nearly 6% before the bell, they went into the red at market open.

The company said it will install up to 2 megawatts of its KARNO generators in collaboration with oil and gas partners. The project has $8.4 million in federal and non-federal funding.

The funding is contingent upon the completion of final negotiations and the execution of a definitive agreement with the U.S. DOE, the firm said.

The KARNO generator is a linear generation system powered by heat and enabled by 3D metal printing. It offers flexibility to operate on more than 20 fuel types, including raw field gas.

In November, the firm demonstrated the generator’s fuel-agnostic capabilities that displayed an uninterrupted transition between multiple fuel types during live operation.

The KARNO generator was first tested using natural gas and then adjusted to a nitrogen-rich syngas, following which it operated on various mixtures of natural gas and hydrogen up to a majority hydrogen composition. “Without requiring recalibration or shutdown, the generator was able to adapt to these changes while maintaining power output,” the company stated in an earlier statement.

Following the announcement, retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped into the ‘bullish’ territory (62/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago.

Hyliion’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:21 a.m. ET on Dec. 23, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits Hyliion’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:21 a.m. ET on Dec. 23, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Notably, shares of the firm have gained a whopping 221% since the beginning of the year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Faraday Future’s Retail Buzz Surges As EV Stock Jumps on $30M Financing Commitment

Faraday Future’s Retail Buzz Surges As EV Stock Jumps on $30M Financing Commitment

MicroStrategy Stock Tumbles On Weekly Bitcoin Buy Despite Joining Nasdaq 100: Retail Sentiment Divided

MicroStrategy Stock Tumbles On Weekly Bitcoin Buy Despite Joining Nasdaq 100: Retail Sentiment Divided

Novo Nordisk Shares Rebound After Friday’s $90B Wipeout: Retail, Analysts See Opportunity

Novo Nordisk Shares Rebound After Friday’s $90B Wipeout: Retail, Analysts See Opportunity

Fiserv Stock In Spotlight After Affiliate Set To Buy Payfare For Significant Premium: Retail Cheers The Deal

Fiserv Stock In Spotlight After Affiliate Set To Buy Payfare For Significant Premium: Retail Cheers The Deal

Rumble, Tilray, Occidental Petroleum And More: 5 Stocks Retailers On Stocktwits Are Most Bullish About At Start Of Trading Week

Rumble, Tilray, Occidental Petroleum And More: 5 Stocks Retailers On Stocktwits Are Most Bullish About At Start Of Trading Week

Recent Stories

Faraday Future’s Retail Buzz Surges As EV Stock Jumps on $30M Financing Commitment

Faraday Future’s Retail Buzz Surges As EV Stock Jumps on $30M Financing Commitment

MicroStrategy Stock Tumbles On Weekly Bitcoin Buy Despite Joining Nasdaq 100: Retail Sentiment Divided

MicroStrategy Stock Tumbles On Weekly Bitcoin Buy Despite Joining Nasdaq 100: Retail Sentiment Divided

Luigi Mangione, suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing, pleads NOT guilty to murder and terrorism charges snt

Luigi Mangione, suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing, pleads NOT guilty to murder and terrorism charges

Novo Nordisk Shares Rebound After Friday’s $90B Wipeout: Retail, Analysts See Opportunity

Novo Nordisk Shares Rebound After Friday’s $90B Wipeout: Retail, Analysts See Opportunity

Indian Veteran Filmmaker Shyam Benegal dies At 90 RBA

Veteran Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal dies at 90; all you need to know

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon