Humana Stock In Focus After Firm Announces CFO Transition, Reiterates EPS Guidance: Retail ’s Bullish

Incoming CFO Celeste Mellet currently serves as the CFO of infrastructure fund manager Global Infrastructure Partners.

Humana Stock In Focus After Firm Announces CFO Transition, Reiterates EPS Guidance: Retail ’s Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 8:48 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 8:48 PM IST

Health insurer Humana Inc. announced on Tuesday that its CFO Susan Diamond will step down after 18 years at the firm and will be replaced by Celeste Mellet effective January 11, 2025.

Mellet currently serves as the CFO of infrastructure fund manager Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP). Prior to that, she was the CFO of Evercore, responsible for the firm’s financial, strategy, tax, information technology, and facilities functions. Mellet has also held various roles in Fannie Mae and Morgan Stanley.

CEO Jim Rechtin praised Mellet, saying she brings first-hand experience navigating dynamic and highly regulated industries.

“She has a proven track record of working with cross-functional teams to drive improved performance throughout the complex organizations where she has served as a leader. I am excited to partner with Celeste as we execute against our strategy, unlock the earnings power of the business, and deliver long-term shareholder value,” said Rechtin.

Meanwhile, Humana has reiterated its 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $16 and its 2025 adjusted EPS commentary of “at least in line with final 2024 results.”

Following the announcement, retail sentiment on Stocktwits was trending in the ‘bullish’ territory (56/100) compared to ‘neutral’ a month ago.

Humana Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:28 a.m. ET on Dec. 3, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits Humana Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:28 a.m. ET on Dec. 3, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Retail investors on Stocktwits have been expressing mixed opinions on the stock in recent times.

Meanwhile, during the third quarter, Humana reported an 11% year-over-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated revenue at $29.397 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $4.16 compared to $7.78 in the same quarter a year ago.

Shares of Humana were down nearly 2% on Tuesday. The stock has lost almost 39% since the beginning of the year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Retail Turns Bullish On Citi Stock After KBW, Piper Sandler Raise Price Targets

Retail Turns Bullish On Citi Stock After KBW, Piper Sandler Raise Price Targets

MicroStrategy Stock Volatile Amid Bitcoin's Weakness: Retail Sentiment Divided

MicroStrategy Stock Volatile Amid Bitcoin's Weakness: Retail Sentiment Divided

US Steel Shares Tumble As Trump Threatens To Block Nippon Buyout: Retail Sentiment Tanks

US Steel Shares Tumble As Trump Threatens To Block Nippon Buyout: Retail Sentiment Tanks

PTC Therapeutics Stock Eyes Further Rally After Price-Target Hikes On Huntington’s Therapy Deal With Novartis: Retail Buzz Grows

PTC Therapeutics Stock Eyes Further Rally After Price-Target Hikes On Huntington’s Therapy Deal With Novartis: Retail Buzz Grows

Credo Technology Hits ‘Inflection Point,’ Stock Eyes Record High on Earnings Beat: Retail’s Plugged In

Credo Technology Hits ‘Inflection Point,’ Stock Eyes Record High on Earnings Beat: Retail’s Plugged In

Recent Stories

Retail Turns Bullish On Citi Stock After KBW, Piper Sandler Raise Price Targets

Retail Turns Bullish On Citi Stock After KBW, Piper Sandler Raise Price Targets

MicroStrategy Stock Volatile Amid Bitcoin's Weakness: Retail Sentiment Divided

MicroStrategy Stock Volatile Amid Bitcoin's Weakness: Retail Sentiment Divided

IAS TOPPER Tina Dabi UPSC Marks: 10th, 12th, Graduation & UPSC Scores RBA

IAS Tina Dabi UPSC Marks OUT: 10th, 12th, graduation & UPSC scores

IAS TOPPER Tina Dabi UPSC Marks: 10th, 12th, Graduation & UPSC Scores RBA

IAS Tina Dabi UPSC Marks OUT: 10th, 12th, graduation & UPSC scores

Youngest IAS Officer Sulochana Meena: Success Story and UPSC Exam Tips RBA

Youngest IAS Officer Sulochana Meena: Success Story and UPSC Exam Tips

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon