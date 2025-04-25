synopsis
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) delivered a steady performance in its fourth quarter (Q4), but rising input costs and muted urban demand impacted profitability.
The stock initially rose nearly 3% post-results on Thursday but reversed course after the management flagged a likely moderation in gross margins going forward.
The FMCG major reported a net profit of ₹2,406 crore, down 6% from ₹2,552 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue rose marginally to ₹14,693 crore.
Margins contracted slightly at 23.4%.
Volume growth for the quarter came in at 2%, with underlying sales growth at just 1%.
Segment-wise, Home Care grew 5% driven by strong fabric wash performance. Beauty and Personal Care remained flat, impacted by price reductions in soaps.
Meanwhile, the Foods and Refreshment division posted 2% growth, led by coffee and nutrition drinks.
The board declared a final dividend of ₹24 per share, taking the FY24 total payout to ₹42 per share, reinforcing HUL’s strong cash generation and shareholder focus.
Looking ahead, HUL expects a gradual pickup in growth driven by macro improvements, portfolio transformation, and innovation. If commodity prices remain stable, price growth is expected to stay in the low single digits, with a sharper focus on volume-led competitive growth.
The company added that gross margins are likely to moderate as the company aims to maintain an optimal price-value balance.
However, EBITDA margins are expected to remain within a healthy 22–23% band, supported by increased investments in high-growth demand spaces.
Data on Stocktwits India shows that retail sentiment on the stock has turned ‘neutral’ from ‘extremely bullish’ a week ago.
SEBI-registered analyst Financial Independence suggested watching ₹2,510 as a key resistance.
They add that if the stock sustains above that level, it could rise to ₹2,600. A breach below ₹2,340 may lead to a correction toward ₹2,140.
HUL stock gained 1% year-to-date (YTD).
At the time of writing the story, shares of HUL were down 3%.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<