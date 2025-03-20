user
user

Hubspot's Valuation Keeps Analyst On Sidelines Despite Upbeat Fundamental Outlook: Retail Holds Muted View

Bernstein analysts noted that the current valuation was at the higher end of historical levels and was at a premium to software peers.

Hubspot's Valuation Keeps Analyst On Sidelines Despite Upbeat Fundamental Outlook: Retail Holds Muted View
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 20, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) shares will likely be in the spotlight after research firm Bernstein initiated coverage of the customer relationship management platform company.

Bernstein analysts initiated coverage of HubSpot stock with a ‘Market Perform’ rating and a $693 price target. The firm’s price target implied an upside potential of about 15% for the stock.

Analysts expressed optimism about the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company’s fundamentals but were concerned about the stock’s valuation. They believed the company could deliver higher growth than Street’s estimate due to continuing market share gains.

The analysts noted that the current valuation was at the higher end of historical levels and was at a premium to software peers. 

Therefore, upside potential is capped, Bernstein said.

Koyfin’s database showed that HubSpot stock traded at a forward price-earnings (P/E) multiple of 65.9 times.

A day ago, Stephens initiated coverage of HubSpot stock with an ‘Overweight’ rating and $769 price target. The firm noted that customers consider the company’s software as a “must-have,” given its very fast return on investment (ROI) and time to value. 

The firm added that customer data also showed high usage and high value of artificial intelligence (AI) features.

HubSpot’s fourth-quarter results, released in mid-February, showed 21% year-over-year (YoY) revenue growth to $703.2 million and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.32. Both metrics were ahead of expectations. 

The stock climbed after the earnings print despite the mixed guidance.

hubs-sentiment.png HUBS sentiment and message volume March 20, as of 2:31 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Hubspot stock turned to ‘neutral’ (50/100) by the end of Wednesday’s session from the ‘bearish’ mood that prevailed a day ago. The message volume remained ‘extremely low.’

HubSpot stock ended Wednesday’s session up 1.31% at $604.77, clawing back some of the 13% loss it has experienced this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Venture Global Stock Rises After US Approves Exports To Non-FTA Countries From Louisiana LNG Project, Retail’s Bullish

Venture Global Stock Rises After US Approves Exports To Non-FTA Countries From Louisiana LNG Project, Retail’s Bullish

HealthEquity Stock Sees Biggest Drop In Over 3 Years On Disappointing Outlook — Retail Doesn't Feel It's All Doom And Gloom

HealthEquity Stock Sees Biggest Drop In Over 3 Years On Disappointing Outlook — Retail Doesn't Feel It's All Doom And Gloom

International Paper Gets ‘Overweight’ Rating At JPMorgan, New CEO Appointment Seen As A Positive: Retail’s Not Sure Yet

International Paper Gets ‘Overweight’ Rating At JPMorgan, New CEO Appointment Seen As A Positive: Retail’s Not Sure Yet

Bakkt Stock Rises After Co-CEO Appointment, Asset Sale: Retail’s Pleased With Trajectory

Bakkt Stock Rises After Co-CEO Appointment, Asset Sale: Retail’s Pleased With Trajectory

XTIA Stock Rises After-Hours As FAA Moves Vertical Lift Crossover Plan Closer To Approval: Retail Piles In

XTIA Stock Rises After-Hours As FAA Moves Vertical Lift Crossover Plan Closer To Approval: Retail Piles In

Recent Stories

These 8 night train mistakes could ruin your journey beware gcw

THESE 8 night train mistakes could ruin your journey – Beware!

Rs 38.8 crore cocaine bust at Bengaluru airport: Ghanaian woman caught red-handed ddr

Rs 38.8 crore cocaine bust at Bengaluru airport: Ghanaian woman caught red-handed

'Heavenly order from mother to kill': How Muskan manipulated lover Sahil to kill her husband merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput anr

'Heavenly order from mother': How Muskan manipulated lover Sahil to kill her husband Saurabh Rajput

Pineapple to Papaya: 5 fruits pregnant women should absolutely AVOID! gcw

Pineapple to Papaya: 5 fruits pregnant women should absolutely AVOID!

Venture Global Stock Rises After US Approves Exports To Non-FTA Countries From Louisiana LNG Project, Retail’s Bullish

Venture Global Stock Rises After US Approves Exports To Non-FTA Countries From Louisiana LNG Project, Retail’s Bullish

Recent Videos

Uyghur Congress EXPOSES China’s Global Repression: 'Millions of People Suffering' | Asianet Newsable

Uyghur Congress EXPOSES China’s Global Repression: 'Millions of People Suffering' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Terrorists Will Either Go to Jail or to Hell': MoS Nityanand Rai’s Stern Warning!| Asianet Newsable

'Terrorists Will Either Go to Jail or to Hell': MoS Nityanand Rai’s Stern Warning!| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
World Pulse | Pro-Palestine Protest Erupts Outside Trump’s Wall Street Property Amid Gaza Strikes

World Pulse | Pro-Palestine Protest Erupts Outside Trump’s Wall Street Property Amid Gaza Strikes

Video Icon
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls Farmer Talks 'Positive,' Next Meeting on May 4 | Asianet Newsable

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls Farmer Talks 'Positive,' Next Meeting on May 4 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
L2: Empuraan Trailer OUT– Mohanlal Returns in an Epic Action Thriller!

L2: Empuraan Trailer OUT– Mohanlal Returns in an Epic Action Thriller!

Video Icon