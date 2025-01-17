HubSpot Pulls Back In Premarket As Analyst Downgrades Stock On Valuation Concerns: Retail Mood Mixed

TD Cown expects HubSpot’s growth to decelerate to the upper teens from 20%-plus growth.

HubSpot Pulls Back In Premarket As Analyst Downgrades Stock On Valuation Concerns: Retail Mood Mixed
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 5:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) pulled back in Friday’s premarket trading after an analyst downgraded the stock and predicted a very modest gain for the next 12 months.  

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based HubSpot is a customer relationship management platform that helps businesses manage their customers, sales, marketing etc.

On Friday, TD Cowen analyst Derrick Wood downgraded HubSpot stock to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ but revised up its price target to $725 from $680. The revised price target suggests a merely 1.1% upside potential for the stock

Wood said the stock appeared to be fairly valued at current levels following its recent rally. The stock gained 20% in 2024 and tacked on another 3% so far in January. 

It received a shot in the arm early in December when the company announced an agreement to acquire artificial intelligence (AI)-powered conversation intelligence platform Frame AI.

Frame AI’s technology transforms unstructured data such as emails, calls, meetings, and conversations, into real-time insights and actionable recommendations.

HubSpot has since then completed the transaction.

TD Cown expects HubSpot’s growth to decelerate to the upper teens from 20%-plus growth. The firm also noted that its recent IT survey showed marketing technology spending slowing in 2025. Recent partner conversations suggested some potential disruption in the ecosystem, it added.

The firm’s action contrasted with Morgan Stanley analysts’ view that HubSpot shares trade at a valuation discount to peers. In a note released on Monday, the firm raised the price target for the stock to $835 from $747 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating. 

The firm liked HubSpot because of its “best-in-class product for small business front office software.” Therefore, it added, the stock deserves a premium valuation.

hubs-sentiment.png HUBS sentiment and message volume January 17, 2025, premarket as of 5:46 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward HubSpot stock is ‘neutral’ (52/100), although it marked an improvement from the ‘bearish’ mood that was seen a day earlier. Retail chatter was muted, as reflected by the ‘normal’ message volume.

A retail watcher of the stock on the platform said he liked the stock due to its strong technicals, AI monetization opportunity, and the likelihood of attaining profitability next year.

Not all shared their optimism. A retailer saw HubSpot as a “bloated B2B software” stock that would crash if the market turned lower.

https://stocktwits.com/360sage/message/596450714

In premarket trading, the stock was down 0.80% at $711.60 as of 5:46 a.m. ET.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Flutter Entertainment Stock Rises On Share Buyback Update, Analyst Coverage: Retail Remains Cautious

Flutter Entertainment Stock Rises On Share Buyback Update, Analyst Coverage: Retail Remains Cautious

Stocktwits Poll Shows Retail Most Bullish On Tech Sector’s 2025 Outlook Despite Macro Uncertainty

Stocktwits Poll Shows Retail Most Bullish On Tech Sector’s 2025 Outlook Despite Macro Uncertainty

Philip Morris Stock Rises On FDA Approval For Zyn Nicotine Pouches: Retail’s Upbeat

Philip Morris Stock Rises On FDA Approval For Zyn Nicotine Pouches: Retail’s Upbeat

Nano-Cap Versus Systems Soars On Brazilian Expansion; Retail Eyes Breakout From Trading Range

Nano-Cap Versus Systems Soars On Brazilian Expansion; Retail Eyes Breakout From Trading Range

Target Stock In Focus After Better-Than-Expected Holiday Season Sales: Retail’s Upbeat

Target Stock In Focus After Better-Than-Expected Holiday Season Sales: Retail’s Upbeat

Recent Stories

Black Coffee vs Milk Coffee: Which is the best morning drink? NTI

Black Coffee vs Milk Coffee: Which is the best morning drink?

Post Office savings account know benefits interest rates and eligibility explained gcw

Post Office savings account: Know benefits, interest rates and eligibility | EXPLAINED

Post Slip Disc Spine Surgery Recovery: Essential guidelines for a smooth healing process RBA

Post-Slip Disc Spine Surgery Recovery: Essential guidelines for a smooth healing process

US President Joe Biden makes history by commuting 2,500 non-violent drug offenders vkp

US President Joe Biden makes history by commuting 2,500 non-violent drug offenders

MS Dhoni daughter Ziva's school FEE revealed; know where she studies RBA

MS Dhoni daughter Ziva's school FEE revealed; know where she studies

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Video Icon
Deva Trailer OUT! Shahid Kapoor's Intense Cop Avatar Stuns | WATCH

Deva Trailer OUT! Shahid Kapoor's Intense Cop Avatar Stuns | WATCH

Video Icon
LAVA Fountain Seen as Kilauea Volcano ERUPTS Again in Hawaii | WATCH

LAVA Fountain Seen as Kilauea Volcano ERUPTS Again in Hawaii | WATCH

Video Icon
Manu Bhaker, Gukesh D & Others Receive Khel Ratna Award from President | WATCH

Manu Bhaker, Gukesh D & Others Receive Khel Ratna Award from President | WATCH

Video Icon