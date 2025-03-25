Honeywell Announces New CEO And CFO For Advanced Materials Business: Retail Outlook Improves

Read Full Article

Honeywell (HON) shares were in the spotlight on Tuesday after the company announced key leadership roles for its Advanced Materials business, set to be named Solstice Advanced Materials ahead of the planned spin-off.

In October 2024, Honeywell announced a plan to spin off its Advanced Materials business into an independent, U.S. publicly traded company, which is targeted to be completed by the end of 2025 or early 2026.

Honeywell expects the spin-off will enable it to progress its strategic priorities of accelerating organic growth, evolving its Accelerator operating system, and optimizing its portfolio.

Honeywell named David Sewell President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Advanced Materials business, effective immediately.

Sewell most recently served as the President and CEO of WestRock Company and was the President and Chief Operating Officer of The Sherwin Williams Company before that. He has also spent over 15 years in General Electric's Plastics and Advanced Materials Division.

Meanwhile, the company named Tina Pierce Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective May 1, 2025. She is currently the Vice President and CFO of Honeywell Industrial Automation.

Rajeev Gautam will be serving as non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective on completion of the spin. Jeff Dormo and Simon Mawson will be promoted to lead Solstice Advanced Materials' two business segments.

Solstice Advanced Materials reported $4 billion in revenue last year. The company will offer leading technologies with premier brands, including the Solstice hydrofluoroolefin technology.

Earlier this month, Honeywell announced that it would acquire Sundyne from Warburg Pincus in an all-cash transaction for $2.16 billion.

Honeywell said that adding Sundyne's differentiated equipment will enhance the ability of Honeywell's Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segment to boost innovation and efficiency and aid critical energy security needs worldwide.

Honeywell shares have lost over 6% in 2025 but have gained nearly 7% in the past 12 months.

