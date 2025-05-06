Its second-quarter revenue guidance of $530 million-$550 million fell short of the $564.57 million consensus estimate.

Telehealth firm Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) reported strong first-quarter 2025 results, with revenue more than doubling year-over-year to over $585 million and surpassing analyst expectations of $538.87 million.

Net income also significantly increased, reaching $49.5 million, up from about $11 million a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share of $0.20 was better than a FactSet-compiled consensus of $0.12.

Despite strong results, the company's shares slid in extended trading and extended losses into early Tuesday, as its second-quarter revenue guidance of $530 million-$550 million fell short of the $564.57 million consensus estimate.

On the earnings call, executives said the sequential dip is a one-time effect of transitioning subscribers off commercially available semaglutide — previously offered during shortages of branded drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic — to alternatives on the Hims platform or elsewhere.

They expect the transition to be complete by the end of the second quarter, and revenue growth will resume in the second half of the year.

On Stocktwits, sentiment for Hims remained 'extremely bullish' amid a spike in message volume, reflecting resilient optimism for the stock.

One user said they "bought another 100 shares" on "fantastic" numbers, adding that the stock "will fly soon."

Others cheered the company's appointment of former Amazon.com (AMZN) executive Nader Kabbani as its chief operations officer, with one user saying he is "about to scale our operations globally."

An ongoing Stocktwits poll reveals that 62% of respondents believe Hims & Hers will benefit greatly from Kabbani's experience, while the rest think it is too early to tell, won't move the needle, or was irrelevant.

The end of the FDA-declared shortage of semaglutide, the active ingredient in Wegovy, has limited Hims & Hers' ability to offer compounded versions, creating uncertainty around growth in that segment.

The company has partnered with Danish pharma giant Novo Nordisk to offer Wegovy directly through its platform at a bundled price of $599 per month.

Hims & Hers stock has gained over 70% so far this year.

