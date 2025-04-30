Patients will be able to access Novo Nordisk’s direct-to-patient online pharmacy, NovoCare, through the telehealth providers.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) on Tuesday announced that it is enabling select telehealth providers to offer Wegovy, expanding access to the weight loss drug as it is now in full supply.

All doses of FDA-approved Wegovy are now accessible to patients of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS), LifeMD (LFMD), and Ro, the company said. The news sent shares of HIMS and LFMD soaring on Tuesday morning.

Patients will be able to access Novo Nordisk’s direct-to-patient online pharmacy, NovoCare, directly through the telehealth providers. NovoCare, launched in March 2025, offers direct-to-patient, convenient home shipments of all dose strengths of Wegovy at a reduced monthly cost of $499 for self-paying patients.

Novo Nordisk President Dave Moore said Wegovy continues to be in high demand, as 100 million Americans are living with obesity.

"We believe patients living with this chronic disease who want and need treatment under the care of a licensed healthcare professional, including those embracing the growing telehealth community, deserve to get the real thing," he stated.

Last week, a Texas federal court denied a compounding trade association's bid to freeze the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision to halt the compounding of semaglutide, the active ingredient in Wegovy and Novo Nordisk’s diabetes drug Ozempic.

Compounders are allowed to produce copies of drugs only when they are declared to be in short supply by the FDA.

Wegovy was added to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) drug shortage list in March 2022, paving the way for compounders to replicate it.

In February, however, the FDA announced that the semaglutide injection product shortage had been resolved.

With the court ruling in favor of FDA’s determination that the semaglutide shortage in the U.S. is over, FDA can immediately take action against smaller, state-licensed pharmacies compounding versions of Novo Nordisk's FDA-approved semaglutide medicines.

Meanwhile, Hims & Hers stated that patients can obtain Wegovy in a high-quality pen for $599 per month, which includes the cost of a Hims & Hers membership.

On Tuesday, HIMS, LFMD and NVO stock traded 26%, 25% and 3% higher, respectively.

