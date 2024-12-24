Hershey Stock Dips To 3-Year Low As Analyst Lowers Price Target: Retail Remains Bullish

Retail sentiment on the stock has been bullish over the past week.

Hershey stock was down 1.17% on Monday afternoon, an over three-year low, with retail sentiment staying bullish.

Analyst firm Mizuho also lowered its price target to $170 from $195 with a Neutral rating, TheFly reported. Mizuho believes 2025 will open with U.S. food valuations near record lows, and expects lower earnings per share and limited pricing power.

Retail sentiment on the stock has been ‘bullish’ over the past week, albeit slightly higher. Message volumes remained in the ‘normal’ range.

HSY sentiment meter and message volumes on Dec 23





While most models remain capable of normalized positive mid- to high-single-digit EPS, 2025 is likely an “investment year” including rising potential for pricing adjustments across categories, the firm was reported as saying.

Recently, confectionery company Mondelez International ($MDLZ) was said to be exploring an acquisition of the former.

According to the Bloomberg report, Mondelez has been seeking to expand its chocolate and snack businesses. Wall Street analysts were skeptical about the deal’s prospects, with one firm, Jefferies, reportedly believing a potential deal has a "higher probability than in 2016."

Hershey's stock is down 12.2% year-to-date.



For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<

Latest Videos