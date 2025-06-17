The company’s strong financials, along with favorable technical charts, could trigger further upside, according to the analyst.

HDFC Life Insurance could potentially test the ₹800 level in the near term, supported by strong buying and positive momentum, SEBI-registered analyst Deepak Pal said.

He observed that the stock has consistently found support at its 14, 55, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), indicating strength in the current uptrend.

HDFC Life is currently holding above its 14-day EMA, which is acting as strong short-term support. Pal added that if the stock sustains above ₹750, it could potentially test ₹800 soon.

The company maintains healthy fundamentals. For FY24, HDFC Life posted a net profit of ₹1,515 crore and preserved a healthy Value of New Business (VNB) margin of around 27%.

Pal said its assets under management (AUM) crossed ₹2.6 lakh crore, supported by steady premium income and smart investment strategies.

He noted that a key factor behind its success is its extensive and well-diversified distribution network, highlighting its strong bancassurance through HDFC Bank, robust digital channels, a wide agency force, and over 300 strategic alliances.

The merger with Exide Life expanded its presence in tier-2 and tier-3 markets, further strengthening its rural and semi-urban customer base. Its 13th-month persistency ratio remains above 85%, reflecting strong policyholder retention.

HDFC Life has a solvency ratio of 2.0x—well above the regulatory requirement—and continues investing in digital transformation, enabling efficient and customer-centric service delivery.

Pal added that the company is well-positioned for sustained long-term growth due to the trusted HDFC brand, favorable demographics, and a largely underpenetrated insurance market.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ a day earlier.

HDFC Life Insurance Sentiment Meter and Message Volume on June 17, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Year-to-date, the stock has risen nearly 25%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<