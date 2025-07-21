Analysts remain bullish on long-term fundamentals but flag near-term caution due to margin compression and chart resistance.

HDFC Bank shares rose 2% on Monday after the bank posted a stable June quarter earnings performance. The bank reported a strong 12% year-on-year growth in net profit, which came in at ₹18,155 crore, supported by healthy loan growth and operational efficiency.

Its financing profit came in at a -₹24,833 crore, widening sharply from -₹7,916 crore in Q4 FY25 and -₹12,723 crore in Q1 FY25, pulling the financing margin down to -28%, its weakest in several quarters.

Net interest income (NII) rose 5.4% to ₹31,438 crore, reflecting stable core performance. However, there was a slight dip in net interest margins (NIMs), which slipped to 3.9% from 4.1% a year ago, due to rising deposit costs and tight competition in the lending space.

Asset quality showed mild pressure, with gross NPA rising to 1.4% (vs. 1.33% in March) and net NPA at 0.47% (vs. 0.43%). Provisions for the quarter stood at ₹3,193 crore, but the bank also created ₹9,000 crore in floating provisions and ₹1,700 crore in contingency buffers, signaling a prudent risk approach, noted analyst Harika Enjamuri.

Despite the margin compression, market sentiment remained positive, especially after the bank announced a 1:1 bonus share issue and a ₹5 special interim dividend. Analyst Akhilesh Jat noted that the stock's early rally indicated that investors are betting on HDFC Bank’s long-term fundamentals and its ability to navigate margin pressures effectively.

Technical Trends

On the technical charts, HDFC Bank is showing signs of short-term exhaustion after a strong rally. On the daily chart, the stock has formed a near-term double top around the ₹2,020–2,025 zone, a level where it is now facing clear resistance. Importantly, it's hovering just above the 70-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at ₹1,941. A breakdown below this could invite further profit booking towards ₹1,880, which is the 100-day moving average and a crucial support level.

On the weekly chart, the broader trend remains bullish, with higher highs and higher lows since mid-2024, supported by the 9-week EMA (₹1,964) and 100-week EMA (₹1,664). However, its Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 59.68 on the weekly chart indicates the stock is no longer in overbought territory but still holds strength. Enjamuri identified immediate support at ₹1,940–1,880, while resistance is strong at ₹2,025–2,040.

She believes that a decisive breakout above this zone, with volume confirmation, could rally towards ₹2,100+, but failure to sustain may lead to a healthy pullback. For the short term, cautious consolidation is likely, and bullish momentum will resume only on a strong close above ₹2,025. Until then, she advised traders to watch for confirmation of a breakdown below ₹1,940 for downside risk and adjust position sizing accordingly.

Meanwhile, analyst Saurabh Sahu noted that while the bank’s fundamentals remain sound, the higher provisions and softer margins indicate near-term caution. Technically, the stock is facing resistance near the ₹2,020–2,050 zone, where it has recently faced rejection. Immediate support is seen at ₹1,920–1,940, and below this, ₹1,880 becomes a key level.

Sahu also highlighted that its recent upmove lacked aggressive volume and hence, near-term consolidation is likely. While the medium-term uptrend remains intact, its short-term outlook is range-bound between ₹1,900 and ₹2,050 until a breakout is achieved.

Paresh Shah identified resistance between ₹2,020 and ₹2,040, with support levels at ₹1,910, ₹1,880, ₹1,820, and ₹1,780. He sees the likelihood of a range-bound move after some corrections.

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment is ‘bearish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

HDFC Bank sentiment and message volume on July 21 as of 11:30 am IST. | source: Stocktwits

HDFC Bank shares have risen 12% year-to-date (YTD).

