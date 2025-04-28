HCA Healthcare now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share of between $24.05 and $25.85, in line with an estimate of $24.96.

Hospital operator HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) on Friday reported first-quarter (Q1) earnings exceeding estimates and reaffirmed its full-year guidance.

The company reported revenues of $18.32 billion, compared to $17.34 billion in the first quarter of 2024, exceeding an analyst estimate of $18.26 billion.

HCA Healthcare reported adjusted earnings per share of $6.45 in the quarter, up from $5.36 in the corresponding quarter of last year, and exceeding an estimate of $5.76.

As of March 31, 2025, HCA operated 192 hospitals and approximately 2,500 ambulatory care sites, including surgery centers, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent care centers, and physician clinics. Admissions in the quarter rose 2.8% as compared to last year, the company said.

The company also reaffirmed its guidance issued earlier this year. HCA Healthcare now expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $24.05 and $25.85, in line with an estimate of $24.96, and revenues in the range of $72.8 billion to $75.8 billion.

The guidance, it said, incorporates the company’s current expectations regarding volume growth, coupled with an anticipated mostly stable operating environment and the ongoing impacts of the two major 2024 hurricanes, as well as trade policies, including tariffs.

HCA CEO Sam Hazen said that the company remains encouraged by the “overall backdrop of growing demand for healthcare services.”

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HCA Healthcare fell marginally within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume jumped from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

HCA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:30 a.m. ET on April 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



HCA stock is up by about 11% so far this year and by about 5% over the past 12 months.

