Grab Holdings (GRAB) stock drew retail attention on Wednesday after the company raised its 2025 earnings forecast.

The Singapore-based company forecasted 2025 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to be between $460 million and $480 million, compared to its prior outlook of between $440 million and $470 million.

Grab reiterated its full-year revenue forecast between $3.33 billion and $3.40 billion.

The company reported first-quarter revenue of $773 million, which beat Wall Street’s estimate of $766.7 million, according to FinChat data.

It also reported a profit of $10 million for the first quarter, compared to a year-ago loss of $115 million.

Grab’s on-demand gross merchandise value (GMV), which denotes the total value of the transactions on the app, rose 16% to $4.93 billion during the quarter.

The company’s monthly transacting users (MTU) count jumped to 44.5 million from 38.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Grab offers a wide range of services, including food deliveries, online ride booking, and financial services. The company operates primarily in Southeast Asian countries, such as Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia.

The company’s deliveries segment revenue grew 18% to $415 million, driven by increases in GMV and advertising revenue. Grab’s mobility segment revenue jumped 15% to $282 million.

“We had a strong set of results to start the year, sustaining robust demand growth momentum to achieve yet another quarterly record number of users on our platform, even amid the seasonal demand impacts from the Lunar New Year and Ramadan fasting period,” CEO Anthony Tan said.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ (86/100) territory from ‘bullish’(69/100) a day ago, while retail chatter remained ‘extremely high.’

GRAB’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 04:05 a.m. ET on April 30, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said the earnings report was great, with the company showing strong growth and profitability.

Grab stock has risen 1.3% year to date (YTD) amid optimism around its cost cuts as well as a probable merger with rival GoTo.

