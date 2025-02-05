Grab Holdings Stock Soars On Merger Speculation With Rival GoTo: Retail Goes Berserk

According to a report by DealStreetAsia, the two Southeast Asian companies are again negotiating a merger and aiming for a 2025 deadline for the deal.

Grab Holdings Stock Soars On Merger Speculation With Rival GoTo: Retail Goes Berserk
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 5, 2025, 2:01 AM IST

Grab Holdings (GRAB) shares jumped over 13% on Tuesday, fueled by reports of a potential merger with rival GoTo Group and an HSBC rating upgrade.

According to a report by DealStreetAsia, the two Southeast Asian companies are again negotiating a merger and aiming for a 2025 deadline for the deal.

Bloomberg reported that the companies are discussing a scenario valuing Indonesia’s GoTo at more than 100 rupiah apiece.

Bloomberg, however, also stated that the current talks may not lead to a deal at all.

According to earlier reports, the two companies, both backed by Softbank, had discussed a potential deal, but nothing materialized.

According to TheFly, Citi analysts wrote that the combined companies would control and cover between 80% and 90% of on-demand services in Indonesia and have a more considerable share of digital wallets and financial services.

The brokerage noted that if the companies were merged, there would be expected savings on aggressive user subsidies and positive margin upside, a more rapid pace of new user acquisition with broader product offerings, and lower-tier cities penetration, among other benefits.

Separately, HSBC upgraded the stock to “Buy” from “Hold” but reduced the price target to $5.45 from $5.50.

The analyst noted that the stock's valuation has become attractive after a recent price correction, according to TheFly.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits climbed further into the ‘extremely bullish’ (91/100) territory, while retail chatter was ‘extremely high.’

GRAB’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:03 p.m. ET on Feb. 4, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits GRAB’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:03 p.m. ET on Feb. 4, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One user, however, raised doubts over the potential merger blaming Singapore’s antitrust laws.

Over the past year, Grab stock has gained nearly 63%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Meta Stock Rises After Analyst Predicts Over 11% Upside: Retail Hopeful Of Extended Bull Run

Meta Stock Rises After Analyst Predicts Over 11% Upside: Retail Hopeful Of Extended Bull Run

Ferrari Stock Zooms To 3-Month High On Big Q4 Beat: Retail Traders Join The Bull Ride

Ferrari Stock Zooms To 3-Month High On Big Q4 Beat: Retail Traders Join The Bull Ride

Merck Retail Traders See Buying Opportunity As Stock Dives Toward Worst Day In 17 Years On Weak Guidance

Merck Retail Traders See Buying Opportunity As Stock Dives Toward Worst Day In 17 Years On Weak Guidance

Rambus Shares Surge Amid Wave Of Price Target Hikes, Analysts Call It A ‘Unique Stock’ With ‘Offensive’ Characteristics: Retail Sentiment Soars

Rambus Shares Surge Amid Wave Of Price Target Hikes, Analysts Call It A ‘Unique Stock’ With ‘Offensive’ Characteristics: Retail Sentiment Soars

RBC Bearings Stock Gets Price Target Hike From Morgan Stanley: Retail Believes It Might Be Buying Opportunity

RBC Bearings Stock Gets Price Target Hike From Morgan Stanley: Retail Believes It Might Be Buying Opportunity

Recent Stories

WWE wealth showdown: The Undertaker vs Brock Lesnar net worth HRD

WWE wealth showdown: The Undertaker vs Brock Lesnar net worth

Meta Stock Rises After Analyst Predicts Over 11% Upside: Retail Hopeful Of Extended Bull Run

Meta Stock Rises After Analyst Predicts Over 11% Upside: Retail Hopeful Of Extended Bull Run

Ferrari Stock Zooms To 3-Month High On Big Q4 Beat: Retail Traders Join The Bull Ride

Ferrari Stock Zooms To 3-Month High On Big Q4 Beat: Retail Traders Join The Bull Ride

Merck Retail Traders See Buying Opportunity As Stock Dives Toward Worst Day In 17 Years On Weak Guidance

Merck Retail Traders See Buying Opportunity As Stock Dives Toward Worst Day In 17 Years On Weak Guidance

Rambus Shares Surge Amid Wave Of Price Target Hikes, Analysts Call It A ‘Unique Stock’ With ‘Offensive’ Characteristics: Retail Sentiment Soars

Rambus Shares Surge Amid Wave Of Price Target Hikes, Analysts Call It A ‘Unique Stock’ With ‘Offensive’ Characteristics: Retail Sentiment Soars

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon