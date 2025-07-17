Google will unveil new Pixel devices on August 20, aiming to boost excitement ahead of Apple’s iPhone launch.

Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL) (GOOG) Google is reportedly gearing up to introduce its next-generation Pixel devices at a “Made by Google” event in New York on August 20, where it will reveal new smartphones and a smartwatch powered by advanced AI.

According to a Bloomberg report, Google is expected to roll out four phones, namely, the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and the fourth‑generation Pixel Watch, all driven by its Gemini AI platform.

Following the report, Alphabet Stock inched 0.5% higher on Wednesday afternoon.

While the design remains similar to previous models, the upcoming lineup will introduce the Tensor G5 processor, which is built by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC).

Users can anticipate faster performance, improved build quality, and enhanced AI features. Google may not rival the sleek design of Samsung’s Z Fold 7, but it's expected to highlight fresh capabilities powered by its Gemini AI.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold could also be priced lower. All devices will launch with Android 16, which includes a refreshed user interface first shown at Google’s developer event in May.

At the developer conference, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the beginning of a new phase in technological evolution, as the company revealed major updates throughout its artificial intelligence platform.

On Wednesday, Google announced the rollout of Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Search in AI Mode for Pro and Ultra subscribers, offering advanced reasoning and research tools.

While Google holds a small share in the U.S. smartphone market, its Pixel lineup commands respect among tech fans for its camera quality and rapid Android updates.

On July 14, Alphabet reportedly reached a $2.4 billion licensing agreement with AI-focused coding startup Windsurf.

The move came after Meta Platforms Inc. (META) acquired the conversational AI firm PlayAI, following its earlier investment of roughly $14 billion for a minority stake in Scale AI.

This highlights the fierce competition among major tech giants striving for dominance in the AI space.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Alphabet remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the message volume shifted to ‘normal’ from ‘high’ levels in the last 24 hours.

Alphabet stock has shed 3% in 2025 and 0.2% in the last 12 months.

