Google Layoffs: Alphabet Reportedly Cuts Hundreds From Platform & Devices Unit, Retail Stuck In Neutral Mode

Alphabet, Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) unit Google has reportedly cut jobs again, with the ax falling this time on the platforms and devices unit.

Google's Platform business includes Android and Chrome, while the Devices unit comprises the Pixel family of devices. Following a reorganization in April 2024, these were combined as a single division.

An Information report said Google laid off hundreds of employees from this unit on Thursday, Reuters reported. The eliminations followed buyout offers extended by the company to the division employees in January.

A Google spokesperson reportedly told The Information, "Since combining the Platforms and Devices teams last year, we've focused on becoming more nimble and operating more effectively, and this included making some job reductions in addition to the voluntary exit program that we offered in January.”

When the economic environment soured amid galloping inflation in 2022, Alphabet laid off 12,000 employees, accounting for roughly 6% of its workforce. An announcement about this was made in January 2023.

As recently as this year, reports have said the company has eliminated some cloud division jobs.

Big tech companies, including Alphabet, are investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) technology to stay relevant and in the lead.

On the fourth-quarter earnings call in early February, CEO Sundar Pichai said, "We are confident about the opportunities ahead, and to accelerate our progress, we expect to invest approximately $75 billion in capital expenditures in 2025."

President Donald Trump's blanket tariffs are also expected to affect corporate and consumer spending plans.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Alphabet stock stayed 'neutral' (46/100) by late Thursday, and the message volume dropped slightly to 'normal' levels.

Alphabet stock ended Thursday's session down 3.71% at $152.82, losing about 20% this year.

