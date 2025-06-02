District of Columbia Judge Amit Mehta heard the closing arguments on the case on Friday, with the final ruling expected by August.

Alphabet, Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) unit Google confirmed on Saturday that it would appeal a court ruling in the Department of Justice (DoJ) antitrust case, which accuses the company of having a search monopoly.

In a series of posts on X, Google said it made closing arguments in the case on Friday and elaborated on its contentions in court.

District of Columbia Judge Amit Mehta heard the closing arguments on Friday. Last year, Mehta ruled that the company violated antitrust laws to maintain its search dominance.

The final ruling in the case is expected by August.

Google said in the post that the Justice Department shrugged off “very real privacy issues,” preferring to put them on the back burner. Regarding how much data the company should be forced to share, the DoJ contended that it could be worked out by a “Technical Committee” of mostly government-appointed experts.

The search giant took exception to the DoJ proposal, which reserves the right for the government to decide who gets Google users’ data and not the court. It also contended that the DoJ is focused on how its remedies would help “well-funded competitors,” particularly Microsoft’s (MSFT) Bing, but not how it would help consumers.

In all, Google said, “The DOJ’s proposed remedies go miles beyond the Court’s decision & would harm consumers, businesses and America’s tech leadership.”

The Sundar Pichai-led company said it will wait for the court’s opinion. “And we still strongly believe the Court’s original decision was wrong, and look forward to our eventual appeal,” it added.

Separately, The Fly reported that Goldman Sachs said in a late-Friday report that Alphabet stock’s valuation presents a compelling risk/reward, with the negative investor sentiment already priced in.

The firm expects Google Search and Other revenue to grow to $318 billion by 2030 from $198 billion in 2024.

Goldman views the combination of artificial intelligence distribution at scale, personalization leveraging on first-person data/context across its various apps & services, and infrastructure footprint as an under-appreciated competitive advantage for Alphabet over the long term.

The firm has a ‘Buy’ rating on Alphabet stock and a $220 price target.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Alphabet stock was ‘bearish’ (41/100) by late Sunday, and the message volume was ‘low.’

Notwithstanding the weakness in the stock this year, most watchers still see the Alphabet stock as overvalued.

Alphabet stock ended Friday’s session down 0.07% at $171.74 and has lost over 9% year-to-date.

